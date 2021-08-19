18+ can get vaccinated from tomorrow

People between 18 and 34 can get their Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow (20 August 2021), following approval from Cabinet to add this cohort to the rollout programme.

This age group was only due to be included in the rollout in September, but the date of inclusion was brought forward to counter the recent reduction in the uptake of vaccines.Cabinet urged people to dispel unfounded and misleading conspiracy theories about the vaccines and choose life by vaccinating.“Scientific evidence confirms that vaccinated people stand a better chance of surviving from Covid-19 than unvaccinated people. Cabinet encourages all unvaccinated people in South Africa to get vaccinated because vaccines protect us from getting seriously ill from Covid-19 and they save lives.”