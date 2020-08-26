Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Snorkel masks protect health workers from Covid-19

26 Aug 2020
The plus side of the Covid-19 pandemic is that it has produced some very innovative solutions. At Tygerberg Hospital, doctors have access to modified snorkel masks to prevent them getting Covid-19 while intubating critically ill patients.
Dr Lizelle van Wyk and Professor Pierre Goussard
These masks cover the whole face, forming a tight seal and are usually used for snorkelling in tropical waters. They have been modified with the addition of a breathing filter where the snorkel would usually be. Using these full-face modified snorkel masks, the doctors are now completely protected from breathing in the Covid-19 virus whilst performing highly contagious airway procedures.

One of the hospital’s neonatologists and paediatricians, Dr Lizelle van Wyk, is an avid diver and was shown the mask by a diving colleague after Europe had started adapting the mask when the stock of normal N95 respirators became low. She approached both Dr Jack Meintjies, occupational health, and Professor Pierre Goussard, a paediatric pulmonologist, to modify and approve this mask.

The modified snorkel masks are now routinely used by the paediatricians for intubation and bronchoscopy in children suspected of being Covid-19 positive. Tygerberg Hospital recently acquired 300 SEAC® Libera modified snorkel masks for its healthcare workers to use in highly contagious clinical areas.
