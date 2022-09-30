Industries

    Rachel Kolisi to head up Kolisi Foundation

    30 Sep 2022
    Rachel Kolisi has been appointed the new CEO of the Kolisi Foundation. She succeeds Mahlatse Mashua and will assume responsibilities as of Friday, 30 September.
    Rachel Kolisi, CEO of the Kolisi Foundation
    Rachel Kolisi, CEO of the Kolisi Foundation

    “I am looking forward to stepping into this new role as CEO of the Kolisi Foundation. Siya and I founded the foundation with a dream and a vision. We jumped in with enthusiasm, taking on the mantle of being part of the change we want to see in our beautiful country.

    "We are so grateful to our founding CEO, Mahlatse, for the incredible leadership and vision he has demonstrated over the last two years to bring the foundation to where it is today. I am excited and encouraged to continue leading the foundation with passion and purpose,” said Kolisi.

    SA Harvest, The Sharks partner to boost fight against hunger in KZN
    SA Harvest, The Sharks partner to boost fight against hunger in KZN

    31 Aug 2022

    Mashua to join board of directors

    Mahlatse Mashua will join the Kolisi Foundation's board of directors.
    Mahlatse Mashua will join the Kolisi Foundation's board of directors.

    Mashua had led the foundation since its inception. “It has been such an honour to lead the Kolisi Foundation in its first two years of life. From early mornings offloading truckloads of relief grocery distributions in rural Eastern Cape during the Covid lockdown, to establishing an exceptional team, policies, procedures and partnerships to sustain the foundation going forward, I am filled with gratitude for the privilege of guiding the organisation through its infancy to where it is today.

    "I am excited about Rachel stepping into this role and taking the foundation to new depths and to new heights. Rachel brings energy, vision and a strong bias to action to the role. She embodies so many of the Kolisi Foundation’s values,” shared Mahlatse.

    Mashua will join the Kolisi Foundation's board of directors.

    Rachel Kolisi, Kolisi Foundation

