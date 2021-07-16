NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise News South Africa

Shoprite provides platform for public to assist communities affected by unrest

16 Jul 2021
The Shoprite Act For Change Fund, boosted by the Shoprite Group's own R1m initial donation, will be using funds donated by the public to support vetted organisations involved in relief efforts to help communities rebuild after the devastating effects of the recent unrest in South Africa.
Source: Instagram

The group manages the fund on behalf of its customers and will allocate the funds to organisations working directly on relief efforts in the areas that need it most. Customers can add a contribution to their purchases at Shoprite, Checkers and Usave till points nationwide.

Anyone, in South Africa or outside, can also send virtual vouchers to family and friends in need. The virtual vouchers are sent via SMS to a recipient’s mobile phone within an hour of placing the order and can be redeemed immediately once received.

Donations to the Act for Change Fund may be made at till points. Virtual vouchers are available via Computicket.
Comment

Read more: looting, Shoprite Group, Unrest SA

