Mandela Day initiative provides over 50,000 meals

The spirit of unity and compassion resonates across South Africa this Mandela Day with the 'Share More Meals Made With Love' campaign. Driven by the desire to alleviate food insecurity, the initiative has successfully collected enough food items to make 53 043 meals, which will be distributed in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape in the coming weeks.

The Share More Meals Made With Love campaign aims to lighten the burden of the tough economic times for consumers in two ways: by providing staple combo deals at discounted prices and a drive to collect food for communities struggling to afford it.

"We believe in the power of collective action and the ability of our community to create meaningful change," says Sibongile Mooko, marketing executive at Premier.

"At Premier, we are dedicated to earning the right to operate in our communities. The 'Share More Meals Made With Love' campaign has allowed us to foster a sense of unity and empower individuals and organisations to make a positive impact in the lives of others. Through this initiative, we are addressing food insecurity head-on," she adds.

The ‘Share More Meals Food Drive’, a collaborative effort between Premier, Goldkeys International, FoodForward SA, Liberty Promenade (Mitchells Plain, Western Cape), Umlazi Mega City (Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal), and Vaal Mall (Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng), was at the heart of this initiative. Leading up to Mandela Day, the campaign successfully collected non-perishable food items, which were then packed at the mall centre courts on 18 July to be distributed to communities surrounding the malls, reaching those who need it the most.

"The overwhelming response and support from Premier, the community, and mall partners have been heart-warming," says Andy Du Plessis, managing director of FoodForward SA. "We are proud to have been part of this initiative, supporting the community and creating opportunities for those in need to enjoy nourishing meals," he adds.

Premier and Goldkeys donated 10,765 kgs of essential food items to benefit residents facing difficult times. This donation was made up of Iwisa No.1, Snowflake, Nyala and Golden Delight products.

On Mandela Day, the spirit of unity came to life at the Vaal Mall Centre Court packing station Volunteers, mall staff, retailer staff, and community members joined forces to sort and pack food donations for FoodForwardSA at Liberty Mall L to R: Part of the team who packed food for 14,603 meals at Umlazi Mega City. Tracey Ndaba, Mxolisi Ntanzi (Intokozo FM), Zamagugu Malunga (Primedia Malls), Audrey Maphuhla

“The true impact of the Share More Meals Food Drive can be measured by the number of items collected and the difference they are going to make to those in need. By providing quality food items, the initiative ensured that individuals and their families have access to nourishing meals during these challenging times,” concludes Mooko.

