Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch Competition top 30 announced from a record-breaking pool

"After a process that involved reviewing over 500 applications and selecting the top 30 Womenpreneurs in South Africa for a panel review, we are thrilled to announce the Top 30 exceptional women from which one winner, two runners up, and the Top 10 will be chosen."

So says Sugendhree Reddy, chief executive officer at Access Bank, noting that Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch Competition – in partnership with Jacaranda FM – has been “a success in so many ways. Learning about the many women who have created their own futures with phenomenal businesses has been inspiring.”

Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM, concurs: “Choosing just 30 female economic builders was no easy task when there are such remarkable women entrepreneurs out there. What we are particularly excited for is the cross-business and peer-to-peer mentorship that will start taking place at our networking event, and then continue for the year thereafter as our winners and new networks share ideas and pass on knowledge.”

And the top 30 entrants are...

MORONGWE MOKONE – Mo’s Crib

JABULILE MOROBI – Lesedi Scientific Services

MATIMU MALULEKE - Phalala Grocery Scheme

EVETTE VAN DEN BERG – The Nanny Movement

MALESELA RACHEL TEMA – Plus Fab

NOMPILO NXUMALO – Ku Green Hands

DIANE NEETHLING – Imsyser Health

DONETTE WERKMAN – We Do House Plans

PEARL KHOZA – Zenzo Multitrade

SHOKY NENGOVHELA – Tembo Engineering

STEPHANIE CERONIO – JackRabbit Chocolate Studio

HLOBISILE BATHABILE YENDE – The Yende and Partners

BERYL SHUTTLEWORTH – The Herbal Horse & Pet

CYLA GONSOLVES - Cyla Gonsolves

NATASHA BUITENDAG – Mrs Milk

NGWANAMATLOA MOKONE - ABOT Technology

EMMERENTIA VAN DER MERWE - Spectacular Concrete Creations

NOSISA DHLOMO – AfriZulu Tech

MAHLATSE MAMAILA – INO Biodiesel

MAMPE ELISA KONYAMA - Unjani Clinic Botshabelo

CLEOPATRA NGOIE - Sha’p Left

KIMLYNN TEMPLE - tipped

PRUDENCE THULISILE MOKWANA - RBKM Chickens

NTANGANEDZENI MUAMBADZI - Molecular Imaging & Therapy Limpopo

CATE OLIFANT – Akani Paints

TEBOGO NYATHELA - Farmers Hope

CHRIS-CHE MONICA BOTHA - Stepmor Supplies

FAITH MOKGALAKA - Puno

HEIDI PATMORE - Manjaro Marketing

CANDY ANDROUAKOS - Leafline



To enter, women were asked to visit JacarandaFM.com to deliver their perfect pitch about their business, how their business gives back to communities, and what help they need to take their business into the next stage of success.

“Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch has established a special networking event for the top 30 finalists where Access Bank and Jacaranda FM will engage with and introduce them to the Womenpreneur community,” says Reddy. “We can’t wait to put faces and personalities to the incredible entry pitches our 30 finalists made.”

The prestigious networking session will give the finalist immediate assistance with an exclusive ‘How to Pitch your Business’ masterclass, as well as the opportunity to meet, relate to, share knowledge, and network with other like-minded women in business.

King highlights the prizes again, especially through the lens of global economies relying more and more on SME’s for their economic contribution. “This prize will not only elevate 10 women’s businesses, but ultimately develop and grow peer-to-peer networks that are critical for growing their businesses.”

Here’s what’s at stake...

The winner

First prize is R1m worth of shared prizes, including R500,000 in radio airtime on Jacaranda FM where their adverts will be crafted and shared with 1.3 million listeners. R100,000 in cash with an investment guide to help the winner invest, from Access Bank.

The winning Womanpreneur will also get 360° support for her business in the months to come; a six-week mentorship; a tailor-made business consultation; presenter training and PR and Digital consultation.

Runner up

The runner up will receive R75,000 in cash from Access Bank, with an investment guide to help her invest and grow her winnings and business.

Third place

The third-placed entrant will receive R50,000 in cash from Access Bank, also with investment guidance to help her invest wisely and reach greater business heights.

Top 10

The top 10 finalists will each receive an exceptional R100,000 worth of airtime on Jacaranda FM and a R50,000 educational study voucher from Access Bank.

“We are so excited by the partnership between Jacaranda FM and Access Bank! Our goals are so closely aligned that we knew a partnership would amplify the impact of our end goal to assist women owned businesses in a holistic, impactful manner that surpasses 9 August every year,” says King.

Reddy concurs, noting that she is keen to keep an eye on all the winners as they make their way to greater business success. “The Access Bank team has been truly inspired by all the entrants, and hope each one continues to innovate, invest wisely and participate in our economy in a way we know the whole Womenpreneur community can.”