SA Innovation Summit is back in Cape Town in September

In 2022 the SA Innovation Summit curated 455 matches between investors and startups, making it the highlight of the startup calendar for number of deals. Those partnerships were estimated at R350m, with 20% of deals being made in the fintech sector.

SA Innovation Summit. Source: Lindsey Schutters

From the 26th to the 29th of September 2023, thousands of visionaries, disruptors, and thought leaders will once again converge in Cape Town.

The four-day summit provides the ideal arena for startups to collaborate, share ideas, and forge connections that drive sustainable growth. Furthermore, the event promises to open doors for content creators to occupy space and elevate their voices, contributing to the ever-expanding realm of possibilities within the African tech industry.

SA Innovation Summit 2023 (SAIS'23) is presented in partnership with the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) and the City of Cape Town.

This year’s schedule offers an engaging lineup of panel discussions, masterclasses, keynotes, pitch battles, expos, networking opportunities, and fun-filled entertainment.

Explore Africa’s Innovation Frontier

Under the theme Explore Africa's Innovation Frontier, SAIS'23 represents innovation, teamwork, and co-creation.

According to Buntu Majaja, CEO of SAIS, “Attendees will have the chance to celebrate, support, or invest in the pioneers of Africa's Innovation Frontier, and play a crucial role in shaping our continent's future.”

Over 120 speakers are expected to share their experiences and insights on:

1. Digital and deep tech See into the future of the digital world, including AI, machine learning, robotics, next-gen connectivity, and blockchain.

2. Green nexus tech Gain a fresh perspective on renewable energy, advanced battery technologies, biotechnology, and how they work with water, energy, and food solutions for a sustainable African future.

3. Building of ecosystems Chart the realities of building an ecosystem through insights from international success stories and discover what drives entrepreneurial growth across the continent.

Create economic value

“We believe that scalable businesses and technology startups build our continent and create true economic value. We are honoured to work with our partners annually to bring together an experience like no other in Cape Town,” explains Majaja.

“It’s deal-making that creates true impact and a story that retells itself – it really takes an ecosystem to build a start-up, and I look forward to being inspired by all the incredible people that make it happen.”

For more info and details on attendance, visit innovationsummit.co.za.