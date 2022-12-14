BehindtheSelfie: Nathalie Schooling, founder of Nlighten

I live in Claremont – Cape Town, work at our offices in Kenilworth and my “zen” space is at a yoga studio in Constantia.
56 years of gratitude for my two amazing children, a wonderful career that I am absolutely passionate about, a small tribe of special humans called my “close” friends, and for my health.
I am thankful for life’s sometimes super tough lessons that have shaped me, challenged me and ultimately made me a more fulfilled and peaceful person.
I am a single mom, so spending as much time with my 16-year-old son (as he will allow). Yoga, long walks with friends, eating out or entertaining at home.
I had many successful years in corporate, then just before I turned 40, I “changed lanes” and started Nlighten. Probably the bravest, scariest experience of my life. But when I look back, it was definitely the best thing I ever did from a career perspective. It’s the most wonderful feeling to create something from nothing.
I am reading Lincoln Mali’s book called Blazing a Trail.
A heart!
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it’s the courage to continue that counts” - Winston Churchill
No, I am an open book!
Invest in an invertor!