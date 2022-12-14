BehindtheSelfie: Nathalie Schooling, founder of Nlighten

This week, we caught up with experienced strategist, Nathalie Schooling. With over 25 years in the customer service industry, Schooling also founded customer experience company Nlighten.

Image supplied: Nathalie Schooling and her son

Where do you live, work and play?

I live in Claremont – Cape Town, work at our offices in Kenilworth and my “zen” space is at a yoga studio in Constantia.

What’s really behind your selfie?

56 years of gratitude for my two amazing children, a wonderful career that I am absolutely passionate about, a small tribe of special humans called my “close” friends, and for my health.

I am thankful for life’s sometimes super tough lessons that have shaped me, challenged me and ultimately made me a more fulfilled and peaceful person.

What does a typical weekend look like for you now?

I am a single mom, so spending as much time with my 16-year-old son (as he will allow). Yoga, long walks with friends, eating out or entertaining at home.

Describe your career so far.

I had many successful years in corporate, then just before I turned 40, I “changed lanes” and started Nlighten. Probably the bravest, scariest experience of my life. But when I look back, it was definitely the best thing I ever did from a career perspective. It’s the most wonderful feeling to create something from nothing.

What are you streaming/reading/listening to right now?

I am reading Lincoln Mali’s book called Blazing a Trail.

What’s your favourite gif?

A heart!

Give us the quote you like to live your life by?

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it’s the courage to continue that counts” - Winston Churchill

Do you have any secret talents?

No, I am an open book!

What are some of your best loadshedding survival tips?

Invest in an invertor!