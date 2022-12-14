Industries

#BehindtheSelfie: Nathalie Schooling, founder of Nlighten

14 Dec 2022
Emily StanderBy: Emily Stander
This week, we caught up with experienced strategist, Nathalie Schooling. With over 25 years in the customer service industry, Schooling also founded customer experience company Nlighten.
Image supplied: Nathalie Schooling and her son
Image supplied: Nathalie Schooling and her son

Where do you live, work and play?

I live in Claremont – Cape Town, work at our offices in Kenilworth and my “zen” space is at a yoga studio in Constantia.

What’s really behind your selfie?

56 years of gratitude for my two amazing children, a wonderful career that I am absolutely passionate about, a small tribe of special humans called my “close” friends, and for my health.

I am thankful for life’s sometimes super tough lessons that have shaped me, challenged me and ultimately made me a more fulfilled and peaceful person.

What does a typical weekend look like for you now?

I am a single mom, so spending as much time with my 16-year-old son (as he will allow). Yoga, long walks with friends, eating out or entertaining at home.

Describe your career so far.

I had many successful years in corporate, then just before I turned 40, I “changed lanes” and started Nlighten. Probably the bravest, scariest experience of my life. But when I look back, it was definitely the best thing I ever did from a career perspective. It’s the most wonderful feeling to create something from nothing.

What are you streaming/reading/listening to right now?

I am reading Lincoln Mali’s book called Blazing a Trail.

What’s your favourite gif?

A heart!

Give us the quote you like to live your life by?

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it’s the courage to continue that counts” - Winston Churchill

Do you have any secret talents?

No, I am an open book!

What are some of your best loadshedding survival tips?

Invest in an invertor!

Emily Stander
Emily Stander's articles

About Emily Stander

Lifestyle Editor and M&M Assistant at Bizcommunity | My first loves are writing, music and video games | Get in contact: emily@bizcommunity.com
Read more: customer service, Customer experience, #BehindtheSelfie, Nathalie Schooling, Emily Stander

