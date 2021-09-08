BehindtheMask: Ayla Solomon, marketing lead at Mobiz

This week, we spoke with Ayla Solomon, marketing lead at Mobiz.

Ayla Solomon, marketing lead at Mobiz

Could you briefly explain what your role entails?

What’s really behind your mask - literally and figuratively speaking?

Growing up, what did you want to be?

How did you end up working in digital marketing?

What excites you most about your career?

What has been the highlight of your career?

Where are you based during lockdown?

When you're not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?

What's the one thing about you that not many people know, but should?

What's your favourite meme/gif of all time?

Do you have a theme song for 2021?

Are you watching any series? Reading any books at the moment?

What's next for you?

As marketing lead at Mobiz, I’m responsible for the strategic planning and management of a dynamic marketing team and together we implement all marketing efforts.Literally, my freckly face and a slightly sideways smile. Figuratively, I’m a strong and ambitious female lead striving to make a name for myself in the tech world.A dentist. Why? Frankly, your guess is as good as mine.I studied marketing after high school but quickly went on to pursue my entrepreneurial dreams. My first business was in retail and the second in hospitality, but marketing was always the golden thread and a large influence in the success of my businesses.I recently realised that marketing, and specifically marketing tech, was where I wanted to be. It took me a few years to find Mobiz but now I feel right at home and I’m excited for what the future holds.Growing and scaling with a startup as there’s constant opportunity for innovation and learning. When I joined Mobiz we were just nine people with a South African focused product. A year later, we’re a team of over 30 with employees in multiple countries, and we’re about to launch in the USA - every day is different but we’re doing great things together.I’m truly lucky to have many at various stages of my career, but I’d have to say that exploring local markets in Thailand and China for retail buying were some of the most unforgettable highlights.Cape Town - luckily, I have lots of beautiful trails nearby so on a difficult lockdown day you’ll find me with a takeaway coffee in hand exploring the local greenbelts.I’m a bit of a plant collector so you’ll likely find me at a nursery – I have a few fellow plant-loving friends so that’s been a great friend-date activity. Otherwise, I’m busy learning to play the piano, I love a good puzzle, and I make a mean cheesecake.I’m very introverted and it’s not always easy to be outspoken and stand up for what I believe in, but I do it anyways. Sometimes we need to do the things that are the most difficult in order to grow.by Fugazi – It’s a great song and I think the name is pretty fitting.I’m readingby Neil Gaiman and watching. Both great sources of entertainment for vastly different reasons!Probably another cup of coffee... Oh, right - I’d love to visit the US when our new product launches to better understand the landscape but with the strange state of the world, that may have to be a goal for 2022.