Behind the Selfie Interview South Africa

#BehindtheMask: Ayla Solomon, marketing lead at Mobiz

8 Sep 2021
Evan-Lee CourieBy: Evan-Lee Courie
This week, we spoke with Ayla Solomon, marketing lead at Mobiz.
BizcommunityCould you briefly explain what your role entails?


As marketing lead at Mobiz, I’m responsible for the strategic planning and management of a dynamic marketing team and together we implement all marketing efforts.

BizcommunityWhat’s really behind your mask - literally and figuratively speaking?


Literally, my freckly face and a slightly sideways smile. Figuratively, I’m a strong and ambitious female lead striving to make a name for myself in the tech world.

BizcommunityGrowing up, what did you want to be?


A dentist. Why? Frankly, your guess is as good as mine.

BizcommunityHow did you end up working in digital marketing?


I studied marketing after high school but quickly went on to pursue my entrepreneurial dreams. My first business was in retail and the second in hospitality, but marketing was always the golden thread and a large influence in the success of my businesses.

I recently realised that marketing, and specifically marketing tech, was where I wanted to be. It took me a few years to find Mobiz but now I feel right at home and I’m excited for what the future holds.

BizcommunityWhat excites you most about your career?


Growing and scaling with a startup as there’s constant opportunity for innovation and learning. When I joined Mobiz we were just nine people with a South African focused product. A year later, we’re a team of over 30 with employees in multiple countries, and we’re about to launch in the USA - every day is different but we’re doing great things together.

BizcommunityWhat has been the highlight of your career?


I’m truly lucky to have many at various stages of my career, but I’d have to say that exploring local markets in Thailand and China for retail buying were some of the most unforgettable highlights.

BizcommunityWhere are you based during lockdown?


Cape Town - luckily, I have lots of beautiful trails nearby so on a difficult lockdown day you’ll find me with a takeaway coffee in hand exploring the local greenbelts.

BizcommunityWhen you're not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?


I’m a bit of a plant collector so you’ll likely find me at a nursery – I have a few fellow plant-loving friends so that’s been a great friend-date activity. Otherwise, I’m busy learning to play the piano, I love a good puzzle, and I make a mean cheesecake.

BizcommunityWhat's the one thing about you that not many people know, but should?


I’m very introverted and it’s not always easy to be outspoken and stand up for what I believe in, but I do it anyways. Sometimes we need to do the things that are the most difficult in order to grow.

BizcommunityDo you have a theme song for 2021?


I'm so tired by Fugazi – It’s a great song and I think the name is pretty fitting.


BizcommunityAre you watching any series? Reading any books at the moment?


I’m reading Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman and watching BoJack Horseman. Both great sources of entertainment for vastly different reasons!

BizcommunityWhat's next for you?


Probably another cup of coffee... Oh, right - I’d love to visit the US when our new product launches to better understand the landscape but with the strange state of the world, that may have to be a goal for 2022.
Evan-Lee Courie
Editor: Marketing & Media; Head of Content for Entrepreneurship
Mobiz, #BehindtheMask

