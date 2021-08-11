BehindtheMask: Arthur Wade Anderson, CEO of Forge Academy

Always wondered who sits behind the desk and writes the commercial content across Primedia Broadcasting's station websites, Kfm 94.5, CapeTalk, 702 and 947 as well as for Eyewitness News? Meet Zaakirah Rossier-Philander, a digital content producer at Primedia Broadcasting.ByEvan-Lee Courie
South African hemp products development company Quattro-Canna Holdings (QCH) has signed a license agreement with Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corp. for the sole rights to manufacture and distribute the HempTrain decorticator plant in South Africa for local and regional sales and support.
This week, we spoke with Arthur Wade Anderson, the CEO of Forge Academy.
Arthur Wade Anderson, CEO of Forge Academy
Forge Academy is an education facility focused on training African students for careers that rely on 3D printing, next-generation computing, virtual and augmented reality, and digital marketing. The aim is to provide these students with the tools they need to have influence, impact, and employment.
Anderson tells us more about his work, his life, and plans for the future…
As CEO of Forge Academy, could you briefly describe what your role entails?
I have the fun role of orchestrating people, projects, and purpose across all facets of our business. Matchmaking on Wrike and Asana takes up a sizable portion of my daily activities.
What’s behind your mask - literally and figuratively speaking?
An early start to Movember combined with a mind buzzing off an 18 hour day, just hoping the time I spent on what I think is the next best thing is the next best thing!
Growing up, what did you want to be?
My heart was always set on becoming a civil rights lawyer like Madiba and Martin Luther King. I have always had an interest in finding the great equalizer.
How did you end up on your career path?
A culmination of all my experience gained across different disciplines over the years, together with an extremely inquisitive mind, found a welcoming home in trying to solve social impact challenges.
What excites you most about your career?
I get courtside seats to watch how cutting-edge interventions we create with our partners empower and fulfill those who experience us.
What advice would you give to youth trying to enter the industry?
Welcome to the marathon; pack in your drive, patience, self-motivation, and curiosity because every stumble, pause, and sprint is a building block to the future you wish to build.
Where are you based during lockdown?
I have spent the majority of my time in the lab developing the strategies and baselines for new tech projects for our students and SMME incubatees.
When you’re not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?
I am an avid tinkerer, I can get lost in time between Ebay, cataloging parts and restoring my Jeeps, enjoying a sci-fi series while stuck into Lego robotics, or simply enjoying a Fast and Furious styled Sunday Breakfast Run at dawn with my brother to a sleepy neighboring town.
The best part of every weekend is simply hanging out in the comfort of my home with my wife and kids who are the core of my why.
What’s one thing not many people know about you, but should?
As a Trekkie, I approach life with the following mantra: “To boldly go where no man has gone before.” I am not afraid to step out of my comfort or step forward without support to achieve the goal.
What’s your favourite meme/gif of all time?
What are you watching/reading/listening to at the moment?
Watching: Anything with my favourite - Naveen Jain. Enjoying the current space race with Musk, Bezos, and Brason but also secretly enjoying a Netflix series called Never Have I Ever.
Reading: Stand Against Bland by Sylvestor Chauke and Between the World and Me by Ta-Nahisi Coates.
Listening: Blue Ocean Strategy by W.Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne and Green Lightsby Matthew McConaughey
What’s next for you?
We are expanding our Robotics, VR, and AR labs internationally and have decided on Nigeria and Ghana as our immediate next step. After having had two recent successful hologram projects that took center stage with Safaricom (Kenya) and Orange (Mali), our team's future looks extremely bright. Now to research how to clone my best performers at work…
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.