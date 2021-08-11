BehindtheMask: Arthur Wade Anderson, CEO of Forge Academy

This week, we spoke with Arthur Wade Anderson, the CEO of Forge Academy.

Arthur Wade Anderson, CEO of Forge Academy

As CEO of Forge Academy, could you briefly describe what your role entails?

What’s behind your mask - literally and figuratively speaking?

Growing up, what did you want to be?

How did you end up on your career path?

What excites you most about your career?

What advice would you give to youth trying to enter the industry?

Where are you based during lockdown?

When you’re not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?

What’s one thing not many people know about you, but should?

What’s your favourite meme/gif of all time?

What are you watching/reading/listening to at the moment?

What’s next for you?

Forge Academy is an education facility focused on training African students for careers that rely on 3D printing, next-generation computing, virtual and augmented reality, and digital marketing. The aim is to provide these students with the tools they need to have influence, impact, and employment.Anderson tells us more about his work, his life, and plans for the future…I have the fun role of orchestrating people, projects, and purpose across all facets of our business. Matchmaking on Wrike and Asana takes up a sizable portion of my daily activities.An early start to Movember combined with a mind buzzing off an 18 hour day, just hoping the time I spent on what I think is the next best thing is the next best thing!My heart was always set on becoming a civil rights lawyer like Madiba and Martin Luther King. I have always had an interest in finding the great equalizer.A culmination of all my experience gained across different disciplines over the years, together with an extremely inquisitive mind, found a welcoming home in trying to solve social impact challenges.I get courtside seats to watch how cutting-edge interventions we create with our partners empower and fulfill those who experience us.Welcome to the marathon; pack in your drive, patience, self-motivation, and curiosity because every stumble, pause, and sprint is a building block to the future you wish to build.I have spent the majority of my time in the lab developing the strategies and baselines for new tech projects for our students and SMME incubatees.I am an avid tinkerer, I can get lost in time between Ebay, cataloging parts and restoring my Jeeps, enjoying a sci-fi series while stuck into Lego robotics, or simply enjoying a Fast and Furious styled Sunday Breakfast Run at dawn with my brother to a sleepy neighboring town.The best part of every weekend is simply hanging out in the comfort of my home with my wife and kids who are the core of my why.As a Trekkie, I approach life with the following mantra: “To boldly go where no man has gone before.” I am not afraid to step out of my comfort or step forward without support to achieve the goal.Watching: Anything with my favourite - Naveen Jain. Enjoying the current space race with Musk, Bezos, and Brason but also secretly enjoying a Netflix series called Never Have I Ever.Reading: Stand Against Bland by Sylvestor Chauke and Between the World and Me by Ta-Nahisi Coates.Listening: Blue Ocean Strategy by W.Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne and Green Lights by Matthew McConaugheyWe are expanding our Robotics, VR, and AR labs internationally and have decided on Nigeria and Ghana as our immediate next step.After having had two recent successful hologram projects that took center stage with Safaricom (Kenya) and Orange (Mali), our team's future looks extremely bright. Now to research how to clone my best performers at work…