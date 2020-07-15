BehindtheSelfie with... Lee Den Hond, CEO at Blue Platinum Events

This week, we go behind the selfie with Lee Den Hond, CEO at Blue Platinum Events and #NedbankIMC2020 speaker...
Tough time for everyone, we need one another, connectedness through the distance is key!
1. Where do you live, work and play?
Parkhurst and Parktown North.
2. What’s your claim to fame?
An optimist who believes “nothing is impossible!”
3. Describe your career so far.
Twenty years or running a successful company alongside inspirational speaking on a global and local platform.
4. Tell us a few of your favourite things.
Sport. Endurance events especially, great restaurants and feel-good movies.
On 18 May 2013, weeks of gruelling climbing culminated in events company owner Lee den Hond reaching 8848 metres above sea level at the summit of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain. Den Hond is the third South African woman to do so. Den Hond decided to climb for Carte Blanche's Making a Difference campaign in order to give back to the Schaumburg community, after meeting a 13-year-old boy taking care of his eight-year-old sister.
28 May 2013
5. What do you love about your industry?
Ordinarily, I love that it is dynamic, fast-paced and highly competitive. Right now, the industry is doing a 360-degree turn and 360kms per hour!
6. Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.
Doing various courses – life purpose and leadership coaching. Client engagement online and a run at the end of the day.
7. What are the tools of your trade?
Creativity, I believe is key. You need to differentiate yourself from your competitor accompanied with excellence around logistics, planning and execution.
8. Who is getting it right in your industry?
Event production companies who are mastering technology and at the same time achieving the four Es: educate the client, engage and excite the audience through phenomenal execution!
9. List a few pain points the industry can improve on.
Right now, the world of events is a very different industry in comparison to where we were five months ago. I believe the greatest value we can bring to our clients is to provide effective solutions to achieve the event objective without the full production of an on-site event. Safety is key. Thinking of innovative concepts is vital. Nothing is the same, yet results still need to be achieved more than ever right now.
10. What are you working on right now?
Developing a dynamic course for individuals and corporates – inspirational platform!
11. Tell us some of the buzzwords floating around in your industry at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself.
Live stream. Hybrid.
12. Where and when do you have your best ideas?
While I am doing sport, especially running.
13. What’s your secret talent/party trick?
It is a secret, I can’t tell.
14. Are you a technophobe or a technophile?
Technophobe, but this is changing fast!
15. What would we find if we scrolled through your phone?
A lot of motivational pics and quotes.
16. What advice would you give to newbies hoping to crack into the industry?
Research and look at what people have done all over the world, across all industries.
*Interviewed by Jessica Tennant.