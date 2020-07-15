BehindtheSelfie with... Lee Den Hond, CEO at Blue Platinum Events

On 18 May 2013, weeks of gruelling climbing culminated in events company owner Lee den Hond reaching 8848 metres above sea level at the summit of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain. Den Hond is the third South African woman to do so. Den Hond decided to climb for Carte Blanche's Making a Difference campaign in order to give back to the Schaumburg community, after meeting a 13-year-old boy taking care of his eight-year-old sister.