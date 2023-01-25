Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SappiWits PlusGO Content LabBateleur Brand PlanningTopco MediaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Employee Wellness News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    How do you prevent quiet quitting exodus?

    By Siphumelele Nhlapo
    7 Dec 2023
    7 Dec 2023
    Quiet quitting is a phrase that has been in vogue for more than year, painting a bleak picture of a global workforce that losing interest in the workplace. In fact, recent statistics by global workplace consulting and research organisation, Gallop estimate that lost productivity, owing to low employee engagement, could account for $8.8tn loss in global gross domestic product.

    Quite quitting, at its core, represents individuals that are physically present (at work) but mentally disengaged. They go on with their daily tasks without any enthusiasm or dedication. It is a mundane, unproductive existence that lends itself to a toxic environment for both the employee and employer.

    It puts both the employee and employer at a disadvantage as there are no real mitigating actions to reengage these individuals, bringing back that essential spark that leads to commitment, creativity and productivity as opposed to a silent exodus.

    Furthermore, quiet quitting can cause a ripple effect through an organisation. When disengaged employees remain in their roles, they can inadvertently create toxic environments for new hires. These new employees often join teams that are already disengaged, which can adversely affect their experience within the organisation.

    Image source: Ion Chiosea –
    Quiet hiring: What it means for employers and employees

      31 Mar 2023

    Addressing quiet quitting today

    As mentioned, quiet quitting can have a far-reaching impact on organisations, employees and their business. The time is now to start taking proactive steps to foster a working environment that addresses quiet quitting in a positive and proactive manner.

    • Recognise the early signs which include a decline in participation, collaboration, and the sharing of ideas. Employees may also be going through personal challenges or facing issues that affect their well-being and performance. By actively listening and observing these signals, organisations can intervene before the situation worsens.

    • Create open dialogues and safe spaces. Employees should feel comfortable sharing their challenges, whether they are personal, or work related. These conversations should be conducted in a confidential, non-judgmental environment, assuring employees that their vulnerabilities will not be used against them.

    • Tailored employee programmes – the reality is one-size-fits all simply doesn’t work for everyone and moreover doesn’t address the diverse needs of today’s multigenerational workforce.

      Tailored well-being programmes, workshops, and sessions are essential. While one group may benefit from discussions on work-life balance, the other will require financial wellness workshops. An organisation's employee wellness programmes should always be cognisant of the specific concerns of individuals within the organisation.

    The reality is organisations must rethink the way they approach their most valuable assets, their employees. And it can be come done; organisations must endeavour to build a culture that values employees' holistic well-being and fosters a more engaged, dedicated, and productive workforce.

    Read more: Workplace Productivity, productivity at work, presenteeism, quiet quitting
    NextOptions

    About Siphumelele Nhlapo

    Siphumelele Nhlapo - Anglophone Africa Human Resources Vice President, International Operations at Schneider Electric


    Related

    Image source: rawpixel –
    Hidden cost of pointless meetings
    12 Oct 2023
    Image source: Getty Images
    #BizTrends: Quiet hiring and the boomerang employee
     17 Jul 2023
    Image source: fizkes –
    The 'Great Unretirement' and what it means for organisational longevity
     14 Jun 2023
    Karen Muller, global client service advisor at Top Employers Institute
    Humanity is at the heart of 2023 workplace trends - new report reveals top priorities for business
    12 May 2023
    Image source: Ion Chiosea –
    Quiet hiring: What it means for employers and employees
     31 Mar 2023
    Image source: bowie15 –
    Personal knowledge management system trends and how they can improve productivity
     29 Mar 2023
    Image source: Andriy Popov –
    Productivity faces decline as young workers threaten to 'act their wage'
    16 Mar 2023
    Regine le Roux, MD of Reputation Matters says the creative industry needs to look inward, and foster one of its most important stakeholder groups, its employees
    #BizTrends2023: What about the shoemaker's children?
     25 Jan 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz