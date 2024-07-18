HR & Management Employee Wellness
    How to spot and reengage quiet quitters in the workplace

    18 Jul 2024
    18 Jul 2024
    "Quiet quitting" is an emerging trend in the modern workplace, which refers to employees disengaging emotionally from their work without explicitly resigning. It often occurs when employees feel undervalued, disengaged, or burnt out, leading them to gradually withdraw their emotional investment in their roles.
    Image source: Ljupco Smokovski –
    Image source: Ljupco Smokovski – 123RF.com

    “While they may continue to show up physically, their minds and hearts are no longer fully present, impacting their productivity and overall well-being,” explains Janine O’Riley, conference and reward awards chair of the South African Reward Association (Sara).

    The 2023 Gallup State of the Workplace Report gives credence to this phenomenon.

    The report shows a consistent worse result in Sub-Sahara Africa compared to the global picture.

    O’Riley says although companies recognise the impact of quiet quitting, there is no real change. She ascribes this to, amongst others, a lack of understanding. If a manager does not understand the root causes of disengagement or recognise the signs of quiet quitting, it can be difficult to take effective action.

    “Addressing disengagement requires proactive measures to create a positive work environment, provide meaningful work, and support employee well-being.”

    Managers may also lack the necessary training or resources to address quiet quitting effectively. In some cases, the organisational culture may contribute to quiet quitting.

    “If the company values are not aligned with employee values or if there is a lack of trust and transparency, employees may be more likely to disengage or leave quietly.”

    Image source: Antoni Shkraba from
    More work, no raise: 5 tips to avoid being quietly promoted

      7 Jun 2023

    Economic climate

    A challenging economic climate can impact the level of engagement. Organisations may not be able to offer competitive salaries or benefits to their employees. This can lead to dissatisfaction and lower motivation, affecting employee engagement levels.

    “When employees perceive limited growth opportunities due to economic constraints, they may become disengaged and less motivated to perform at their best,” O’Riley adds. Effective communication from leadership is then crucial to maintain employee engagement.

    The Gallup report measured loneliness in the workplace for the first time. Globally 20% experienced feelings of loneliness. In sub-Sahara Africa, 26% felt lonely.

    In a busy workplace, employees may not have the opportunity to build strong relationships with their colleagues. This lack of connection can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness.

    “Many people are now working from home or in different locations from their colleagues. This physical distance can lead to feelings of loneliness and disconnection from the team.”

    A toxic or unsupportive workplace culture can also breed loneliness. If there is a lack of trust, respect, or camaraderie among employees, individuals may feel isolated and lonely in such an environment.

    Image source: Vlada Karpovich from
    What impact does remote work have on our social lives?

    5 Jun 2024

    Make the change

    O’Riley offers practical advice to address both quiet quitting and loneliness in the workplace.

    • Actively listen to concerns and suggestions and demonstrate that feedback is valued by implementing changes based on the input.

    • Recognise and celebrate employee achievements and milestones publicly to show appreciation for their hard work.

    • Provide training and workshops on stress management, mindfulness, and resilience to help employees cope with work-related challenges.

    • Encourage work-life balance by promoting flexible working arrangements, setting boundaries for after-hours communication, and supporting employees in taking time off when needed.

    Quiet vacationing

    The idea of "quiet vacationing" is also gaining traction as employees seek ways to recharge and maintain a healthy work-life balance without completely disconnecting from work. There are various interpretations of quiet quitting, but the other would be taking paid time off, going on a holiday without formally putting in leave. So, the difference would be in informed consent for paid time off/ official leave or not.

    Image source: Andriy Popov –
    Is it quiet quitting or is it boundary setting? How to re-engage employees

      24 Nov 2022

    It goes without saying that this has become prevalent after Covid and more employees working remotely which makes it “easy” to do. A recent survey by Market research firm The Harris Poll found that the practice is higher among younger workers with 37% of them being millennials and 24% GenZ.

    It also notes that the practice is not just about being out of the office (should their job be office bound), but links to other issues such as the inability to disconnect, the anxiety of requesting time off, pressure to always be available, guilt and the perception of them from their managers and/or employees.

    Supportive work culture

    This once again takes us back to company culture and providing a conducive environment where employees feel supported, free to communicate in a psychological safe space to express themselves.

    It highlights the importance of fostering a positive work environment that values employee well-being and fulfilment. “By embracing these changes and adapting their practices accordingly, organisations can cultivate a loyal and engaged workforce poised for success in the digital age,” says O’Riley.

    Let's do Biz