Load shedding and escalating petrol prices: How to lighten the load

Figures published by the PwC group estimates the adverse impact of load shedding in 2021 was a reduction in real GDP growth of up to 3.1 percentage points, costing the economy up to 400,000 potential jobs. Looking ahead, Eskom leadership said recently that the power utility expects 29 days of load shedding during February and March 2022 and a total of 61 days during the April-August period. The latest estimates predict a petrol price increase of between R1,93 and R1,97 a litre in the first week of June, while diesel is expected to increase by between R1.60 and R1.62 a litre.