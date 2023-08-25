MTN brings eSIM to prepaid customers in South Africa

MTN SA launched its eSIM feature for prepaid customers. The eSIM, which is a digital substitute for the physical SIM card, is now accessible to all customers and will enable compatibility with a range of newer devices like iPhones and the Samsung Galaxy S23 product line.

MTN is the latest mobile operator to bring eSIM to prepaid customers. Source: Brett Jorda/Unsplash

With the expansion of the eSIM functionality, MTN is reinforcing its commitment to staying at the forefront of digital innovation in the telecommunications industry. This advanced technology eliminates the need for physical SIM cards and unlocks a host of benefits for MTN customers.

"We launched the eSIM functionality to our postpaid customers in 2019 and we are proud to now lead the way in introducing the eSIM functionality to our prepaid customers," says Thabiso Msimanga, GM for customer experience at MTN South Africa.

"This launch is a testament to our dedication to meeting evolving customer needs and providing the most convenient, flexible, and connected experiences"

Key features of MTN's eSIM include:

Multiple eSIMs on one device. Prepaid customers can have multiple eSIMs on their smartphones enabling effortless switching between their cellphone numbers.

Convenience. No physical SIM cards means no more fumbling with sim cards or the risk of losing them. Customers can easily switch between devices and activate their eSIM profile with just a few simple steps.

Global roaming. MTN's eSIM enables easy access to local networks while travelling abroad. Customers can enjoy hassle-free roaming experiences without the need to purchase physical SIM cards or change numbers. Allowing international tourists to activate their eSIM-enabled devices on the MTN network seamlessly.

Security. The eSIM technology will continue to provide secure, identifiable, and authenticated access to our mobile network.

Wearables coming soon

MTN’s eSIM for prepaid customers is currently available to a range of smartphones, and it will later be available to a wide range of wearables. To activate the eSIM, customers can visit any MTN store.

"At MTN, we believe in continuously evolving and innovating to exceed our customers' expectations. The expansion of eSIM functionality to prepaid customers is a significant milestone that empowers our customers with unmatched connectivity, convenience, and security. We are excited to embark on this journey and bring our customers a new era of seamless digital experiences,” concludes Msimanga.