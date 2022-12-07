Bluegrass continues to flourish in 2022

Over the past year, Bluegrass Digital continued to illustrate its aptitude in the design, creation and management of web and mobile platforms and products. The company showed good growth and was recognised for its work, supporting its ambitious clients to innovate and expand their digital channels.

Bluegrass CEO Nicholas Durrant says their success was highlighted through a number of awards in 2022. “Bluegrass was recognised by Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and verification company, as a leading B2B company in South Africa’s IT services industry and as a Global 1000 Service Provider, particularly in the field of mobile application development. Other global awards included the MMA SMARTIES, AVA Digital and Bookmarks.”

“Although we do not necessarily measure our successes by the number of awards, it’s always an honour to be recognised for the team’s hard work. This wouldn’t be possible without our ambitious clients which we continue to partner with, to support and drive their business objectives forward," he adds.

Not only did Bluegrass become Africa's first Umbraco Gold Partner, the web and mobile solutions development company won 'Best Professional Services Sector Solution' for the new Petrofac corporate website at the Umbraco Awards 2022. Umbraco CMS and the Umbraco Cloud run more than 730,000 websites worldwide and is used by a global community of 220,000 developers.

“The team at Bluegrass was overwhelmed to finally become part of this elite group of Umbraco solution providers. This was an important step in our business strategy. We have been working with Umbraco for nearly 15 years and we have delivered over 250 solutions for customers around the world. These successes are largely due to our commitment, investing in skills and resources by continuously training our team using the Umbraco education courses," commented Durrant.

Petrofac, our client and a leading international service provider to the energy industry, was awarded three Gold Awards and one Platinum Award at the 15th annual AVA Digital Awards. These awards are an international competition that recognise outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication.

“We helped Petrofac revamp its website to reflect brand positioning in a changing energy world. Their corporate website was awarded Gold in two categories – ‘Website Redesign’ and ‘Website – Business to Business’,” he says.

Bluegrass was also awarded a prestigious Smarties Award in the ‘Mobile App’ category for its Bio-Oil Internal Brand Communication app. The world’s only innovation award recognises leaders, brands, agencies, and tech providers that use technology to pioneer new approaches in modern marketing.

This is an annual competition that honours outstanding innovation and creativity, resulting in significant business impact. To win a Smarties Award is an outward sign of mobile marketing expertise, mastery of the medium, and the ability to drive results. Winners are chosen by some of the best marketing minds across the globe.

"We designed and developed a new Instagram-style mobile app to provide Bio-Oil distributors across 154 countries the ability to access brand content, news, and information to support their marketing and sales initiatives. We worked closely with Union Swiss and developed a robust mobile app that encompasses and successfully portrays the professionalism and styling of the Union Swiss-owned Bio-Oil brand,” he explains.

“Our team has grown by 40% this year as we work on more ambitious, business critical solutions for customers across transactional and ecommerce platforms. We look forward to more exciting work in 2023 and continued growth," concludes Durrant.