  • South Africa has 19 finalists for The One Show 2021
    The One Club for Creativity has announced nine agencies in South Africa have 19 entries selected by its global juries of top creative leaders as finalists for The One Show 2021.
  • South Africa's Top 50 most valuable brands for 2021
    The Top 50 most valuable South African brands were initially forecasted to lose over R65bn in cumulative brand value (15%) during the pandemic. However, resolve and resilience have meant the Top 50 have only recorded a 2% (R8.8bn) decrease in cumulative brand value, from R471.3bn in 2020 to R462.4bn in 2021. This resilience is especially evident in the recovery seen on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which returned to January 2020 levels after just 15 months.
  • Chicken Licken recreates classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce the new Super Slider: "Nyathi Rider"
    Michael Knight and Kitt are an '80s duo that every South African knows and loves. But what if Kitt was no longer in America? What if he had a new owner and a new best friend? Chicken Licken®, together with their brand and communications agency, Joe Public United, reimagined this classic in a South African context to create a new off-the-wall film: "Nyathi Rider". The seamless connection with Knight Rider introduces South Africans to not just the new Super Slider but a new rider, Michael Nyathi. Issued by Joe Public United
Burger King SA announces 14 days of ridiculous deals

26 May 2021
Issued by: Burger King
Burger King® South Africa just dropped some fantastic news for its fans who choose to feed their craving through the Burger King SA® app. Starting on 24 May 2021, Burger King® fans will get exclusive access to some of the most ridiculous and awesome daily deals they've ever seen through the newly launched app. Customers can expect amazing deals like R10 milkshakes, half price burgers and more - which they really don't want to miss out on.
Juan Klopper, chief operating officer at Burger King® South Africa, explains that for the next two weeks, the restaurant chain will feature never-to-be-repeated daily deals on its app. “Every day, Burger King® will select one of its products on offer to app users at an insanely low price. Burger King® fans are encouraged to rush out and get their hands on the amazing deals coming their way.”

However, Klopper notes that there is one very important caveat. “These deals will only be redeemable through the Burger King SA® app. The good news is that updating your current app or downloading the new Burger King® app and getting your crave on, is the easiest thing you’ll do all day.”

In addition to the one-day-only deals that will be running for the next 14 days, the Burger King SA® app will also frequently feature other deals that offer great value to app users. “There is literally no reason why fans shouldn’t get this app and check it daily for the best deals around.”

To redeem an offer during the 14 days of ridiculous deals or any other offer available, simply go onto the Burger King SA® app, select the offer you want, hit the redeem button and present your app with your unique code to the cashier at any Burger King® restaurant to claim your offer . It’s as ridiculously easy as that!

Burger King
Welcome to BURGER KING® South Africa, the HOME OF THE WHOPPER®.
