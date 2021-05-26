Burger King SA announces 14 days of ridiculous deals

Burger King® South Africa just dropped some fantastic news for its fans who choose to feed their craving through the Burger King SA® app. Starting on 24 May 2021, Burger King® fans will get exclusive access to some of the most ridiculous and awesome daily deals they've ever seen through the newly launched app. Customers can expect amazing deals like R10 milkshakes, half price burgers and more - which they really don't want to miss out on.

Juan Klopper, chief operating officer at Burger King® South Africa, explains that for the next two weeks, the restaurant chain will feature never-to-be-repeated daily deals on its app. “Every day, Burger King® will select one of its products on offer to app users at an insanely low price. Burger King® fans are encouraged to rush out and get their hands on the amazing deals coming their way.”



However, Klopper notes that there is one very important caveat. “These deals will only be redeemable through the Burger King SA® app. The good news is that updating your current app or downloading the new Burger King® app and getting your crave on, is the easiest thing you’ll do all day.”



In addition to the one-day-only deals that will be running for the next 14 days, the Burger King SA® app will also frequently feature other deals that offer great value to app users. “There is literally no reason why fans shouldn’t get this app and check it daily for the best deals around.”



To redeem an offer during the 14 days of ridiculous deals or any other offer available, simply go onto the Burger King SA® app, select the offer you want, hit the redeem button and present your app with your unique code to the cashier at any Burger King® restaurant to claim your offer . It’s as ridiculously easy as that!



