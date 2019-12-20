Health & Beauty News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Natura &Co's Avon acquisition gets the go-ahead

Brazilian cosmetics group Natura &Co has received all regulatory approvals required to complete its acquisition of Avon Products, paving the way for the closing of the transaction expected on January 3, 2020.

Credit: Natura &Co

The Avon deal makes Natura the world's fourth-largest pure-play beauty company by revenue, grouping together Avon, Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop, which Natura acquired from L'Oréal in 2017.

Roberto Marques, executive chairman of Natura &Co Holding, said: "With all regulatory approvals, we are very close to completing the acquisition of Avon. We greatly look forward to welcoming Avon to our family of iconic beauty companies, starting a new chapter in Natura &Co's history."

L'Oréal to sell The Body Shop for €1bn

Beauty products giant L'Oréal has signed a contract to sell The Body Shop to Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura Cosméticos...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 3 Jul 2017


Founded in 1969, Natura is present in 73 countries across all continents. It's the largest Brazilian multinational brand in the cosmetics and personal care sector by revenue, and the leader in direct sales. Natura is a founding member of the Union for Ethical BioTrade, gradually ensuring that its sourcing practices promote the conservation of biodiversity, respect traditional knowledge and assure the equitable sharing of benefits along the supply chain.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Comment

Read more: cosmetics, beauty, The Body Shop, Avon, direct selling, personal care, ethical beauty

Related

Natura &Co's Avon acquisition gets the go-ahead
SA consumers borrowing much more than they can afford - new report
YBOD the year in reflection for Erin Hildebrand

Issued by Bata

Not child's play: The serious innovation behind toy making

By Louis-Etienne Dubois, David Gauntlett and Lorena Escandon

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2019. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.