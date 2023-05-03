First biophilic building in Africa set to rise in Cape Town

Construction is set to imminently begin on The Fynbos, a 24-storey living, breathing mixed-use building that is about to take up residence on Upper Bree Street in Cape Town's CBD.

The Fynbos will be draped in a 1200m2 vertical garden made up of 30 species of indigenous trees and 20 species of indigenous shrubs | image supplied

Demolition of the old structure on the site is currently wrapping up – with all recyclable materials being saved for reuse (in keeping with The Fynbos’s Greenstar rating) - and protective IBR hoarding is being erected in preparation for the imminent ground-breaking as excavation starts on the three-level basement.

Demolition of the old structure is near completion and recyclable materials have been saved for reuse | image supplied

Once completed, The Fynbos will feature 689 apartments, and include a rooftop sunset terrace with a lap pool and co-working space, a rooftop fitness centre, as well as a ground-floor plant-based restaurant, a tearoom, and a botanical bar.

The building, which is currently undergoing Green Star accreditation, will be the first biophilic building on the African continent. Biophilic buildings incorporate things like natural lighting and ventilation, natural landscape features and other elements for creating a more productive and healthy built environment for people.

Sustainability

According to development managers Gardner Property Solutions, who are working with Lurra Capital in the development of the exceptional Fynbos building, water efficiency for the building will be improved through low-flow fittings, well-point filtration, and a rainwater harvesting system which will be integrated into the cantilevered and staggered balcony design.

Integrated PV solar panels will generate double the electricity quota needed to power the common areas, minimising fossil fuel consumption, and a central heated water system allows for economies of scale and avoids individual geysers.

These energy savings will be passed back to the owners through reduced levies. Expansive windows and glass sliding doors, utilising specialised double glazing, overlooking panoramic views of mountain and city, will allow in abundant natural light. The double glazing reduces the amount of energy spent on heating in winter and acts as a sound softener.

One of the most sustainable design features at The Fynbos is its exterior, which will be draped in a 1200m2 vertical garden made up of 30 species of indigenous trees and 20 species of indigenous shrubs.

The garden system at The Fynbos was designed by a team of technical botanists and will see a specific configuration of vegetation monitored by a technical water and nutrient system with automated root scanners, monitored water content and drainage, as well as “flying” gardeners who will manage maintenance externally.

Added to this, The Fynbos will also boast a waterfall at the front reception of the building, which will provide white noise for the building’s inhabitants. This circular waterfall, set amidst the flowing foliage of The Fynbos, is the starting point of a water feature which will run from Buitengracht to Bree Street.

Property demand booms ahead of Cape Town’s “megalopolis” predictions

“We are seeing robust interest in The Fynbos from local as well as foreign buyers and expats,” explains Paul Upton, head of developments for Dogon Group Properties. “In fact, sales have been so strong that the developers are considering increasing the price of the remaining units.”

Upton explains that ex-Gauteng residents and semigrants from other SA provinces are buying more properties in the Western Cape than ever before - snapping up properties close to good schools, amenities, and lifestyle offerings.

“Over the next few years, Cape Town’s population is predicted to explode, with the Western Cape Government stating that by 2025 about 5,133,370 people are expected to live in the city. The projection is that within a generation, 10 million people will call the Mother City home.”

Apartments at The Fynbos are priced to appeal to a diverse audience. The luxury studio units start at R1,104m and range from 24sqm to 40sqm. The one-bedroom apartments start at R1,920m and range from 34sqm up to 58sqm, whilst the two-bedroom apartments start at R4,920m and range up to 82sqm.”