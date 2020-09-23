DoBizZA: Kojo Creative, a new boutique IMC agency targeting SMEs

Kojo Creative is a new boutique IMC agency that seeks to enable SMEs by working on a project to project basis.

Kylie Granat, founder of Kojo Creative, shares more about the boutique agency...Kojo Creative has been a concept long in the making. Conceptualised at the end of 2019, Kojo Creative was finally unveiled during a soft launch this September.Born in Africa, for Africa, the brand that was created entirely out of love with a defined purpose which has only further fuelled our passion for seeing others thrive and empower people and local businesses to help boost the economy.We are an agency that doesn’t overlook any brand or budget. We are here to make the most significant possible impact for any business; specifically SMEs who have historically played an important role in economies, employing 80% of the continent’s workforce in both informal and formal sectors, yet in times of crisis are typically the least resilient. SMEs need to quickly pivot their businesses models, if not having done so already, as a result of the pandemic.Despite being a young brand ourselves, we only came to life with the sole purpose of enabling businesses that drive economic growth in South Africa and uplift communities. We look to level the playing field and grow purpose-driven companies share of voice. We are here to bat for the underdogs, the innovative thinkers, the unknown creators, and the unknown altruistic brands that give back to the economy.We wanted a name that one would automatically identify with Africa, and has always been a personal favourite of mine. It’s short and catchy. After doing our homework, conducting extensive market research, I was delighted that Kojo came out as the front-runner.As we're still in the early stages, we hope to grow the brand and become a hub for young talent that all too often is overlooked and not afforded the opportunity to showcase their abilities due to lack of experience and age bias.Kojo Creative offers brand amplification through content strategy, content creation, storytelling, influencer marketing, brand consultancy, social media marketing and management, crisis communications, corporate communications, and events.In essence, though, we’re all complete netizens, digitally programmed creatures with a love for social, and this is evident in the work we do. Using data and analytics, we still bring in that human touch, weaving together beautiful narratives for our client's target audience, taking them on a journey through visual and written content. We bring the concept of storytelling to life.There has been significant uptake for social specifically, from content creation to complete management to the roll-out of influencer campaigns which materialised just off the back of our soft launch, so we are excited for what’s to come.We are exploring ideas within the tech space and content creation, but we don’t want to give too much away just yet, as we plan to bring thee to market by January.The idea has been alive and kicking for months, but Kojo has officially been active for less than four weeks.Clients are far more hesitant than what they would have been before the pandemic hit, naturally, of course, they want to ensure they are spending their hard-earned revenue wisely and making the best possible marketing decision for their brand.