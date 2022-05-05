Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Capital LegacyBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tax Law News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Electronic dispute process now available to employers objecting to Sars admin penalties

5 May 2022
Joon ChongBy: Joon Chong
Sars has enabled its current dispute process on eFiling to employers requesting a remission, or objecting and appealing against administrative penalties on late or non-submission of EMP501 Employer Reconciliation Declarations.
Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from
Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels
From Saturday, 23 April 2022, the South African Revenue Service will no longer accept manually filed disputes against the EMP 501 administrative penalties, according to a note issued to employers.

Since Sars instituted administrative penalties on the late or non-submission of EMP501 Employer Reconciliation Declarations in 2021, employers have been using the manual ADR1 for objections and ADR2 for appeals, because the electronic dispute process was not available on eFiling for these disputes.

Sars has imposed the administrative penalty for late or non-submission of the EMP 501 returns for 2021/02 which was due by 31 May 2021. The penalty will be 1% for each month that the EMP 501 return is outstanding up to 10% of the total amount of employees' tax for that reconciliation period (ie. for that year of assessment).

The Sars eFiling system has now been updated to allow the request for remission of the administrative penalties imposed in terms of the EMP301 assessment issued to the employer, and further from that the objection and appeal process of the disputes.

We believe this is a positive step that will assist employers and Sars to manage their dispute process more efficiently.

We note, however, that the dispute process for employment tax incentive (ETI) adjustments is not always available on eFiling. Many employers have been subject to rigorous audits by Sars on their ETI claimed. In certain instances, employers have had to submit their ETI objections and appeals for every period which has an additional assessment at a Sars branch. We hope that the electronic dispute process for ETI will soon also consistently be available on eFiling for all employers for their ETI disputes.
NextOptions
Joon Chong
Joon Chong's articles

About Joon Chong

Joon Chong is a partner in the Tax Practice at Webber Wentzel.
Read more: SARS, Joon Chong, employer reconciliation

Related

Image source: © rawpixel –
Measures to curb abuse of Employment Tax Incentive project4 Mar 2022
How SMEs can become tax compliant in 2022
How SMEs can become tax compliant in 202216 Feb 2022
Draft legislation and proposed advanced pricing agreement programme model published
Draft legislation and proposed advanced pricing agreement programme model published26 Jan 2022
Source:
South Africa mourns passing of SARS' first commissioner7 Jan 2022
Image source: © rawpixel –
APA programme: Proposed model and legislation for South Africa20 Dec 2021
Image source: © Rabia Elif Aksoy –
Liquidation procedure: Can a solvent external company be wound up in SA?19 Nov 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz