Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Bluegrass DigitalBET SoftwareAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Tech Startups News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ICT jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


#WomensMonth: Fintech needs more women in leadership

29 Aug 2023
By: Erin Louw
Globally, the percentage of women in fintech leadership roles is on a downward trend, as revealed by the DDI's 2023 Global Leadership Forecast. Women currently represent less than 10% of leadership positions - both as founders and members of executive boards - in fintech firms.
Africa is bucking the global trend for women leaders in fintech. Source: Christina @ wocintech/Unsplash
Africa is bucking the global trend for women leaders in fintech. Source: Christina @ wocintech/Unsplash

The African landscape presents a different picture that bucks the global trend. Diversity within the fintech space has been gradually increasing, with the number of new companies founded by women being nearly twice the global average.

Showcasing successful women in fintech

Within the workplace, women contribute to diversity and offer a unique perspective, and it is increasingly important to have female developers, coders, and analysts rising through the ranks, so innovation and product design is not limited to a single point of view. In the decision-making process, women add a distinct set of data points to the conversation and can use a different vantage point from which to problem solve and create solutions.

To bridge the significant gender gap in fintech, it is crucial that business leaders motivate women and provide accessible, enticing opportunities to join the sector. One effective approach is to highlight trailblazing women who have already made substantial impacts in the sector.

Pnet supports local women's charity in honour of Women's Month
Pnet supports local women's charity in honour of Women's Month

Issued by Pnet 23 Aug 2023

Remarkable individuals like Oracle CEO, Safra Catz, an American billionaire banker and technology executive, have paved the way for women to rise to leadership positions and thrive in the fintech space.

Safra Catz's success challenges, indeed shatters, traditional gender roles and shows the path to a more inclusive future in the industry. Her global influence exemplifies the power that women can wield in this male-dominated sphere, showcasing the strides they can make when given opportunities.

Local success stories

In a local context, Aisha Pandor, CEO and co-founder of SweepSouth, is an extraordinary woman in the tech space. She has effectively revolutionised the cleaning industry, by building an online platform that connects home service providers with customers in a more seamless, safe, and transparent way.

SweepSouth is SA’s and now Africa’s number one home services marketplace provider with a multinational presence, and has created work opportunities for over 30,000 people, primarily women, showing an impressive job growth rate of 30%.

Empowering the next generation

Promoting gender diversity is easier when women already hold leadership positions. As women, we should embrace our leadership roles and guide young women on their journeys, particularly within the financial services and technology sectors.

It’s tougher to break into this space, and women on the inside can play a big role in unlocking opportunities for other women to move up the ladder.

Leading change in fintech

In South Africa, over 42% of households are female-headed, and approximately 7,5 million South African women are either the sole or the main income earners in their families. Given this context, it is essential for women in leadership roles in the banking and financial services sector to share their perspectives, especially when designing financial products such as savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, and investment funds.

In fintech, the task of creating solutions that benefit both women and men is significant, highlighting the importance of valuing and encouraging input from all employees. Fintech companies, particularly, are in a unique position to drive change and narrow the gender gap, and the local fintech sector appears to be willing to play a proactive role in this transition.

Unlocking technology's potential for women

Encouraging young women to pursue a career in fintech needs to start from a grassroots level, meaning schools and universities should be involved in educating female students about career opportunities within this space. We are already seeing an encouraging shift towards teaching girls about the world of technology, specifically robotics and coding at school, even during the pre-school years.

It’s also crucial that girls are given equal encouragement to pursue these subjects, and we, as women and as mothers, have an important role to play. There is a need for us to get excited about the world of technology, to pass on this excitement to our girls so that they perceive it as a viable, valuable and appealing career path.

I believe that South African women should be viewing the fintech space as their next career frontier, but it takes the whole village, men and women, to effect this change, starting with educating girls from a young age about the boundless opportunities this sector presents both now and in the future.

NextOptions

About Erin Louw

Erin Louw is founder of XENA and executive for retail capital brand and HR.
Read more: women's month, Oracle, Safra Catz, Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth, women in tech, Erin Louw

Related

Sabrina Khoosal, hair development scientist in the research and innovation department at L’Oréal South Africa
#WomensMonth: Sabrina Khoosal on the sustainable beauty industry - because the earth is worth it4 hours ago
Partnership between Old Mutual's Tech Hub and Richfield signals KZN as SA's new Silicon Valley
Richfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyPartnership between Old Mutual's Tech Hub and Richfield signals KZN as SA's new Silicon Valley5 hours ago
Generative AI is entering every sector. Source: Steve Johnson/Unsplash
ChatSME: Retail Capital brings generative AI to the SME market3 days ago
Pnet supports local women's charity in honour of Women's Month
PnetPnet supports local women's charity in honour of Women's Month23 Aug 2023
Bernini celebrates Women's Month with a Glowcation in your city
DistellBernini celebrates Women's Month with a Glowcation in your city23 Aug 2023
#WomensMonth: Tshepiso Mazibuko, an award-winning photographer, artist and teacher
#WomensMonth: Tshepiso Mazibuko, an award-winning photographer, artist and teacher17 Aug 2023
Celebrating female leaders: Stories from the front lines of business and media
Hustle MediaCelebrating female leaders: Stories from the front lines of business and media17 Aug 2023
Public Sector Leaders celebrates Women's Month
Topco MediaPublic Sector Leaders celebrates Women's Month16 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz