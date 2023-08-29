Meltwater startup competition calls for entries

The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology Africa (Mest Africa) in partnership with Absa Bank, has announced the opening for applications for the Mest Africa Challenge Startup Pitch Competition.

ource: The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (Mest Africa)

Early-stage technology startups operational in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, and South Africa are invited to participate in this competition to showcase their innovative businesses and entrepreneurial prowess. The application period begins today and will close on 9 October 2023.

The Mest Africa Challenge offers exceptional benefits to participating startups. The winner will receive a substantial equity investment of USD 50,000, providing crucial financial support to accelerate their business growth.

In addition, the winner and other outstanding participants will gain access to Mest Africa's global community and networks, unlocking valuable partnerships, mentorship, and investment opportunities. This platform catalyses startups to unlock the next phase of their business growth and gain global recognition.

Building upon the success of the previous years, the 2022 Mest Africa Challenge crowned Kwely, a B2B e-commerce startup from Senegal, as the winner (https://apo-opa.info/3qLY7gV). Kwely's groundbreaking solutions stood out among the fierce competition, and their success serves as an inspiration to entrepreneurs across Africa.

"This year’s tagline, 'Unlock Your Startup Potential', resonates deeply with the vibrant technology landscape we are witnessing in Africa today. With the remarkable advancements in technology innovation and adoption across the continent, this year's competition is poised to showcase groundbreaking ideas and solutions.

"I am confident that the Mest Africa Challenge will uncover exceptional startups that will shape the future and drive positive change in Africa and beyond," said Ashwin Ravichandran, portfolio advisor and Mest Africa Challenge Lead.

Over the years, the Mest Africa Challenge pitch competition has garnered thousands of applications from across the continent, attaining global recognition and forging partnerships, while nurturing a thriving community of African tech founders.

It has spotlighted and impacted the growth of winning startups such as Tanzania’s Kilimo Fresh, Ghana’s OZE, South Africa’s Snode Technologies, Kenya’s Waya Waya, Nigeria’s Accounteer, and reigning title holder, Kwely from Senegal.

Eligibility criteria for MAC 2023:

Monthly recurring revenue: $5k+

Funding raised: Cumulative $1m or less

Years of existence: three years and below

Traction: At least six months of recurring revenue

Founding team: At least two founding team members

Registered in Delaware (This is preferred)

Demonstrated traction in MAC Markets (Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal)

Learn more and apply here.