Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Ethiopia signs $600m UAE deal to expand Aysha wind farm project

    By Dawit Endeshwa
    3 Dec 2023
    3 Dec 2023
    Ethiopia has signed an agreement with United Arab Emirates' AMEA Power for the construction of a 300MW wind farm at a cost of $600m, its finance ministry said on Sunday.
    Aysha construction began in 2016 with majority investment from Exim Bank of China.
    Aysha construction began in 2016 with majority investment from Exim Bank of China.

    The Horn-of-Africa nation is turning to renewable energy to boost electricity coverage, which stood at 50% of the population in 2020 according to the World Bank, leaving 60 million people outside of the grid.

    3 ways AI can help farmers tackle the challenges of modern&#160;agriculture
    3 ways AI can help farmers tackle the challenges of modern agriculture

      3 days

    The Aysha wind farm will be located on 73km2 of land, the ministry said in a statement, and it will create 2,000 jobs during the construction and operational phases.

    Dubai-based AMEA Power focuses on renewable energy projects across Africa, the Middle East and other emerging markets.

    Ethiopia already hosts two smaller wind power projects in its Oromiya and Tigray regions. The Aysha project will be Ethiopia's biggest wind power generation plant when it is completed, the finance ministry said.

    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/


    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz