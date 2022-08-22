Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

GreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

  • Sales Representative Germiston
  • Advertising Sales Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Seriti plans 450MW Mpumalanga wind farm

    22 Aug 2022
    Local coal producer Seriti Resources recently announced its plan to invest $730m in building a 450 megawatt wind farm in Mpumalanga to kickstart a foray into renewable energy following its proposed acquisition of Windlab Africa.

    Source: Mike Hutchings/Reuters
    Source: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

    Privately-owned Seriti, a major coal supplier to Eskom, plans to buy a 51% stake in Windlab Africa's wind and solar energy assets for $55m.

    Windlab Africa is currently owned by Australia's Windlab Pty Ltd and has 3.5 gigawatts of renewable energy projects at different stages of development in South Africa and east Africa.

    Peter Venn, the Windlab Africa managing director who will head Seriti Green, the coal miner's renewable energy unit, said the 450MW wind farm would cost R12bn to build.

    "We will be focusing on trying to build out 450 megawatts in Mpumalanga in Q1/Q2 next year, immediately post closure of this transaction," Venn told reporters.

    Coal miner Exxaro says investment in green minerals 'more urgent'
    Coal miner Exxaro says investment in green minerals 'more urgent'

    By 3 days ago

    Replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy

    Mpumalanga province hosts most of South Africa's coal mines and thermal power plants that employ thousands and is central to plans to replace the fossil fuel with renewable energy projects that will sustain local communities and businesses.

    Miners of coal, a major source of carbon emissions, have come under pressure to wind down production of the fossil fuel amid a global push towards clean sources of energy.

    "We need to be moving towards a lower carbon future through investing capital from coal into green energy. It is not only the right thing to do, but it makes business and societal sense," Seriti chief executive Mike Teke said in a statement.

    Seriti produces about 50 million tonnes of thermal coal, the bulk of which is used to fire South Africa's power stations.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Read more: renewable energy, Peter Venn, Mike Teke, Windlab Africa, Seriti Resources

    Related

    South Africa's 'silent revolution' as those with cash go solar
    South Africa's 'silent revolution' as those with cash go solar18 Aug 2022
    Source: © Gustav Fring
    Tiger Brands sustainable energy solutions drive kicks-off17 Aug 2022
    Growthpoint set to power Paarl Mall with R50m solar-charged battery system
    Growthpoint set to power Paarl Mall with R50m solar-charged battery system16 Aug 2022
    Seriti acquires 51% of renewable energy firm Windlab
    Seriti acquires 51% of renewable energy firm Windlab15 Aug 2022
    WindAc Africa 2022 invites renewable energy researchers to showcase their work
    WindAc Africa 2022 invites renewable energy researchers to showcase their work10 Aug 2022
    Coal industry is 'delusional', South Africa climate change official says
    Coal industry is 'delusional', South Africa climate change official says27 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz