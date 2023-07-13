Relativ Connect and Oasis Digital Networks unite to unleash enhanced DOOH marketing power!

A groundbreaking collaboration between two South African powerhouses to present a reimagined platform that has no equal.

Relativ Connect, a level 1 BEE company specialising in innovative advertising solutions, has joined forces with Oasis Digital Networks, a progressive group known for curating cutting-edge digital platforms. Together, they are proud to announce the launch of the new DigiMax digital screen network across the Shell & Vivo Network that is set to transform the advertising landscape in South Africa and beyond.

The largest digital screens available in this space, positioned prominently at the entrances of the convenience stores, offer a landscape orientation impossible to miss. This strategic placement, together with an average dwell time of almost five minutes, ensures maximum visibility and engagement to a wide range of audiences. Whether it's customers fuelling up their vehicles or pedestrians passing by, the captivating digital displays will capture attention and deliver impactful brand messages.

Importantly, with back-up power to supply all screens, this network will remain always on! Furthermore, our team have equipped the network with the requisite tech and onboarded all assets to enable the network to be bought programmatically, ensuring line of sight and ease of acquisition.

Relativ Connect brings its extensive expertise in curating both roadside, in-mall digital and static advertising solutions. With an impressive portfolio thus far, the Relativ team has established itself as a forward-thinking player in the industry. Through their collaboration with Oasis Digital Networks, Relativ Connect aims to take their advertising solutions to new heights.

The Oasis Group is renowned for its successful track record in developing digital platforms across the continent, including the Digi Max Network, with over 50 forecourts already equipped with digital screens in South Africa and 35 forecourts throughout Africa, Oasis Digital Networks has established a strong presence in the market and continues to rapidly add to this network.

"This partnership represents an exciting step forward for both companies. We are thrilled to collaborate with Oasis Digital Networks to introduce a transformative advertising solution that will captivate audiences and drive results," said Sijadu Mzozoyana, CEO of Relativ Connect. "Our shared vision for innovation and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly shape the future of advertising in South Africa and beyond."

“Joining forces with Relativ was a logical decision as it allows us to leverage our collective years of experience and expertise to foster the growth of our business together. We eagerly anticipate our collaborative expansion, solidifying our position as the foremost leader in our industry”, said Reinhardt Hanel, CEO Oasis Digital Networks.

The forecourt digital screen network promises to deliver unparalleled advertising opportunities for brands, providing them with an impactful platform to engage with their target audience. Advertisers can look forward to harnessing the power of dynamic digital content and captivating visuals to create memorable brand experiences.

Stay tuned for more updates as Relativ Connect and Oasis Digital Networks continue to revolutionise the advertising industry with their dynamic forecourt digital screen network.



