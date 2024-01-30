Industries

    Oasis Digital Networks launches DigiMax Digital Billboard Network at Africa Padel

    Issued by Oasis Digital Networks
    30 Jan 2024
    30 Jan 2024
    We are super excited to share that Africa Padel has chosen Oasis Digital Networks as it’s media partner for the roll-out of our DigiMax digital billboards at their super-fast expanding network of Padel locations across SA.
    Our first proof of concept sites went live just before Christmas at two premiums sites, Claremont in Cape Town and Sandton in Johannesburg to great acclaim. The rollout is now underway with a batch of sites available to book from mid-February onwards.

    This will compliment our DigiMax screens at Shell and Spar Express outlets, giving our clients even more choice over more locations.

    This new network offers upper LSM exposure at premium locations, again offering significant dwell time and repeat exposure to club members. Whilst obviously highly relevant to Lifestyle and Sports brands, we believe it will be relevant to many categories of advertisers, as shown by the preliminary engagements we have had so early in the New Year. These have proven exceedingly positive with a high degree of interest and desire to book!

    This network is also available through Programmatic booking channels.

    Contact:

    Reinhardt Hanel: az.oc.aidemsisao@tdrahnieR

    Tazneem Martin: az.oc.aidemsisao@meenzat

    www.oasisdigitalnetworks.co.za

    Oasis Digital Networks
    Since 2004, Oasis has been known for its innovative approach in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. Based in Cape Town, our dedicated team focuses on creating compelling media opportunities across multiple platforms.

