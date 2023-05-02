Uniquely African solutions to African challenges - OOH Marketplace

What was the strategic approach by platform developer, Lukhanyo Dyosopu, founder of Light-tech Media Solutions, and what key industry challenges did he identify; was the system built and how does it operate, are key questions being asked.

Dentsu hosts a bi-weekly podcast show, dentsu Wisdom series, and they connected with Dyosopu to delve into the journey, development, and mechanics of OOH Marketplace. Joining the conversation is Donald Mokgale, business director, dentsu, to share why dentsu worked very closely to help perfect the system and the unique challenges that small black-owned media businesses face.

Click here to listen.



