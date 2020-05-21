Primedia Outdoor supports #SendingLove - the world's largest user-generated digital out-of-home campaign

User-generated messages of love and unity are being displayed on digital out of home screens worldwide with social media amplification ensuring the messages are seen by millions - at home.



“#SendingLove” is a new global initiative promoting messages of love that unite communities all over the world during the fight against the effects of Covid-19. Launched by outdoor specialist Talon Outdoor, the socially-enabled DOOH campaign is facilitated by The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) and many of its member organisations and runs on advertising space donated by over 70 media owners across 153 cities making it the biggest UGC campaign ever to run on digital out of home.



Created by Grand Visual, the campaign encourages participants to send love to those in places they cannot travel to, by getting creative with the heart-hand symbol and uploading their pictures and locations to



The campaign is facilitated by Plexus, Talon’s global OOH network, who along with their partners have built a campaign with a total OOH media value of $15m. Primedia Outdoor is on board to help display messages of love to people in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Windhoek, Lagos, Gaborone, Mbabane, Maseru and Lusaka. The system developed by Grand Visual geo targets messages to the chosen city, connecting communities to messages of love from afar in a show of global strength and solidarity.



Jorja Wilkins, Marketing & Marketing Services Executive for Primedia Outdoor said:

“We are delighted to be on board and displaying messages of love and unity from around the world to the people of Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Windhoek, Lagos, Gaborone, Mbabane, Maseru and Lusaka. Despite the constraints of lockdown, it is great to see the out of home community coming together to fight the effects of Covid-19, and social distancing in particular, with a campaign that connects and reassures people that we are in this together.”



Frank Bryant, Group Chief Operating Officer, Talon said:

"It’s great to see an initial idea to share love between countries grow into a powerful multi-channel concept. Centrally coordinated by our Plexus team, the collaboration from our global network, and the industry as a whole, has been truly inspirational. The willingness to make this happen by all has delivered a media first for user generated OOH creative whilst raising money for the global Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund."



Dan Dawson, Chief Creative Officer, Grand Visual said:

“We set out with one thing in mind, to provide people with the opportunity to send love to their favourite places around the world. With an internationally understood heart shaped hand signal at the centre of the creative - we could share the love in cities the world over despite the constraints of lockdown, with shareable content further extending the message via social channels.”



“#SendingLove” is a new global initiative promoting messages of love that unite communities all over the world during the fight against the effects of Covid-19. Launched by outdoor specialist Talon Outdoor, the socially-enabled DOOH campaign is facilitated by The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) and many of its member organisations and runs on advertising space donated by over 70 media owners across 153 cities making it the biggest UGC campaign ever to run on digital out of home.Created by Grand Visual, the campaign encourages participants to send love to those in places they cannot travel to, by getting creative with the heart-hand symbol and uploading their pictures and locations to www.sendinglove.to . Participants are then given the option to donate to the global Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund before receiving a photo of their picture playing on-screen in their chosen city to share with friends and family across social channels.The campaign is facilitated by Plexus, Talon’s global OOH network, who along with their partners have built a campaign with a total OOH media value of $15m. Primedia Outdoor is on board to help display messages of love to people in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Windhoek, Lagos, Gaborone, Mbabane, Maseru and Lusaka. The system developed by Grand Visual geo targets messages to the chosen city, connecting communities to messages of love from afar in a show of global strength and solidarity.

Top stories

News