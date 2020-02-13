SA's December retail sales disappoint

South Africa's retail trade sales dropped by 0,4% year-on-year in December 2019, according to Statistics South Africa.

Weakest growth since 2009

The sales decline was below analysts projections, with the largest negative contributors to the decrease being general dealers (-0,8% and contributing -0,3 of a percentage point); retailers in hardware, paint and glass (-3,7% and contributing -0,2 of a percentage point); and all 'other' retailers (-1,7% and contributing -0,2 of a percentage point).Sales volumes rose marginally by 0.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with the same period last year.For the full 2019 year, retail trade sales increased by 1,2% compared with 2018. This represents the weakest rate since 2009, as the industry battles low consumer confidence and constrained household spending.The main contributors to the 1,2% increase were general dealers (1,1% and contributing 0,5 of a percentage point); retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (1,8% and contributing 0,3 of a percentage point); and all 'other' retailers (1,8% and contributing 0,2 of a percentage point).