Twitter Blue allows users to 'edit' tweets

Microblogging and social networking site, Twitter, recently launched its first-ever subscription service, Twitter Blue, with a lineup of exclusive features that include an undo tweet feature that enables users to undo and 'edit' their tweets.

Welcome to Twitter Blue -- a new subscription service designed to give you more customization over your Twitter experience and access to premium features, including:

Undo tweet

The new undo tweet feature is not necessarily an edit button millions of Twitter users have long been requesting, but this feature allows users to set a customisable timer of up to 60 seconds to preview, undo and edit a tweet after they have sent it out but before it goes live, allowing them to correct any typos, mention anyone or add hashtags they may have missed.



This feature enables users to better organise their saved tweets by allowing them to create various folders in the bookmarks tab and sort their tweets into said folders. This will make it easy and efficient for Twitter users to find their save content.





At the moment, there are third-party websites you can go to unroll Twitter threads. Reader mode addresses this by making it easier for users to keep up with long threads on the platform by turning them into easy-to-read text, so you can read all the latest content seamlessly.





Twitter Blue subscribers will also be able to customise their Twitter app icons on their device’s home screen, have access to fun colour themes for their Twitter app and dedicated subscription customer support.

This new Twitter offering comes after a number of recent updates to the platform, including the addition of the Spaces and stories-like Fleets features, as well as various tools aimed at preventing violations of Twitter terms and tackling the spread of misinformation and fake news.Twitter Blue subscribers will have access to a set of premium features and perks that include the following:Twitter Blue is currently available only on Twitter for iOS in Canada and Australia, with additional regions and feature updates expected to be announced later this year.