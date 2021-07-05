Social Media Opinion South Africa

  • RIP Dan Maswanganye
    Fondly known as Bra Dan, Dan Maswanganye passed away in hospital on Tuesday night due to Covid-19 complications. Maswanganye was the technical manager at Primedia Broadcasting in Johannesburg.
  • Joburg's hottest new commercial radio station launches
    At 6am this morning, Hot 102.7FM, the first new commercial music station to launch in the Johannesburg market this century, made its presence known with the McFadden and Whitehead hit "Ain't No Stopping Us Now". The station, which plays Joburg's best old skool and R&B, from a powerful transmitter which reaches the greater Johannesburg area - and beyond. Issued by Hot 102.7FM
  • Meet Optimi Classroom's new MD: Aunyana Moloisane
    South Africa's leading classroom teaching and learning solutions provider, Optimi Classroom, is proud to announce that Aunyana Moloisane is its new managing director as of 1 July 2021. Issued by Optimi
Twitter Blue allows users to 'edit' tweets

5 Jul 2021
By: Johannes Masiteng
Microblogging and social networking site, Twitter, recently launched its first-ever subscription service, Twitter Blue, with a lineup of exclusive features that include an undo tweet feature that enables users to undo and 'edit' their tweets.
Source: Twitter

This new Twitter offering comes after a number of recent updates to the platform, including the addition of the Spaces and stories-like Fleets features, as well as various tools aimed at preventing violations of Twitter terms and tackling the spread of misinformation and fake news.


Twitter Blue subscribers will have access to a set of premium features and perks that include the following:

  • Undo tweet


    The new undo tweet feature is not necessarily an edit button millions of Twitter users have long been requesting, but this feature allows users to set a customisable timer of up to 60 seconds to preview, undo and edit a tweet after they have sent it out but before it goes live, allowing them to correct any typos, mention anyone or add hashtags they may have missed.

    Once the tweet has been shared with their followers, they cannot, unfortunately, edit it.

  • Bookmark folders


    This feature enables users to better organise their saved tweets by allowing them to create various folders in the bookmarks tab and sort their tweets into said folders. This will make it easy and efficient for Twitter users to find their save content.

  • Reader mode


    At the moment, there are third-party websites you can go to unroll Twitter threads. Reader mode addresses this by making it easier for users to keep up with long threads on the platform by turning them into easy-to-read text, so you can read all the latest content seamlessly.

  • Personalisation and dedicated customer support


    Twitter Blue subscribers will also be able to customise their Twitter app icons on their device’s home screen, have access to fun colour themes for their Twitter app and dedicated subscription customer support.

Twitter Blue is currently available only on Twitter for iOS in Canada and Australia, with additional regions and feature updates expected to be announced later this year.
About Johannes Masiteng

BA Communications graduate. Writing. Digital marketing. Creative design.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


