Africa's #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021 named

The inaugural class of African content creators set to receive a grant from the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund for the development of their YouTube channels have been announced.

African creators on YouTube are reshaping the power of our platform by providing a unique perspective on all manner of topics from fashion and comedy to politics, learning and wellness. Through their content, these creators continue to raise the bar for how others engage with their audiences and build community on our platform,” Okosi concludes.

Name YouTube Channel Country Akah Bants Akah Bants Nigeria Dimma Umeh Dimma Umeh Nigeria Eric Okafor Eric Okafor Nigeria Nicolette Mashile Financial Bunny South Africa Kaluhi Adagala Kaluhi’s Kitchen Kenya Kay Ngonyama Kay Yarms South Africa Lade Owolabi Lade Owolabi Nigeria Dodos Uvieghara Iamdodos90 Nigeria Lasizwe Dambuza Lasizwe Dambuza South Africa MacG MacG South Africa Mitchelle Adagala Mitchelle Agadala Nigeria Mumo Mumo Kenya Ofentse and Nelisiwe Mwase Ofentse Mwase Films South Africa Oscar Frank Oscarmini Nigeria Owamie Hlongwane Owamie Hlongwane South Africa Patricia Kihoro Patricia Kihoro Kenya Thato Rampedi Thato Rampedi South Africa Naledi Monamodi Toast with Naledi South Africa Tomike Adeoye Tomike Adeoye Nigeria Winnie Emmanuel Zeelicious Foods Nigeria Sho Madjozi Sho Madjozi South Africa Fireboy DML Fireboy DML Nigeria Sauti Sol Sauti Sol Kenya



In addition to the grant earmarked for content development, the YouTubers (from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa) will also take part in an intensive three-week incubator programme followed by bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes. These creators are part of 132 creators from across the world who are participating in the Class of 2021.“We’re excited to spotlight Black creatives from the African continent and amplify their voices as they create original content on our platform,” says Alex Okosi, managing director of emerging markets at YouTube EMEA.This announcement comes after the October 2020 call for African creators to apply for #YouTubeBlackVoices funding as part of YouTube’s global, multi-year commitment aimed at nurturing Black creators and artists on YouTube. Over the next few years, YouTube plans to invest directly in more than 500 creators and artists from across the world in order to fulfil this commitment.Here are Africa’s #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021: