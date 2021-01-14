Social Media News South Africa

Africa's #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021 named

14 Jan 2021
The inaugural class of African content creators set to receive a grant from the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund for the development of their YouTube channels have been announced.

In addition to the grant earmarked for content development, the YouTubers (from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa) will also take part in an intensive three-week incubator programme followed by bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes. These creators are part of 132 creators from across the world who are participating in the Class of 2021.

“We’re excited to spotlight Black creatives from the African continent and amplify their voices as they create original content on our platform,” says Alex Okosi, managing director of emerging markets at YouTube EMEA.
African creators on YouTube are reshaping the power of our platform by providing a unique perspective on all manner of topics from fashion and comedy to politics, learning and wellness. Through their content, these creators continue to raise the bar for how others engage with their audiences and build community on our platform,” Okosi concludes.
This announcement comes after the October 2020 call for African creators to apply for #YouTubeBlackVoices funding as part of YouTube’s global, multi-year commitment aimed at nurturing Black creators and artists on YouTube. Over the next few years, YouTube plans to invest directly in more than 500 creators and artists from across the world in order to fulfil this commitment.


Here are Africa’s #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021:


NameYouTube ChannelCountry
Akah BantsAkah BantsNigeria
Dimma UmehDimma UmehNigeria
Eric OkaforEric OkaforNigeria
Nicolette MashileFinancial BunnySouth Africa
Kaluhi AdagalaKaluhi’s KitchenKenya
Kay NgonyamaKay YarmsSouth Africa
Lade OwolabiLade OwolabiNigeria
Dodos UviegharaIamdodos90Nigeria
Lasizwe DambuzaLasizwe DambuzaSouth Africa
MacGMacGSouth Africa
Mitchelle AdagalaMitchelle AgadalaNigeria
MumoMumoKenya
Ofentse and Nelisiwe MwaseOfentse Mwase FilmsSouth Africa
Oscar FrankOscarminiNigeria
Owamie HlongwaneOwamie HlongwaneSouth Africa
Patricia KihoroPatricia KihoroKenya
Thato RampediThato RampediSouth Africa
Naledi MonamodiToast with NalediSouth Africa
Tomike AdeoyeTomike AdeoyeNigeria
Winnie EmmanuelZeelicious FoodsNigeria
Sho MadjoziSho MadjoziSouth Africa
Fireboy DMLFireboy DMLNigeria
Sauti SolSauti SolKenya
YouTube, Alex Okosi, content creators, Sho Madjozi

