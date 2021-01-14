Africa's #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021 named

African creators on YouTube are reshaping the power of our platform by providing a unique perspective on all manner of topics from fashion and comedy to politics, learning and wellness. Through their content, these creators continue to raise the bar for how others engage with their audiences and build community on our platform,” Okosi concludes.This announcement comes after the October 2020 call for African creators to apply for #YouTubeBlackVoices funding as part of YouTube’s global, multi-year commitment aimed at nurturing Black creators and artists on YouTube. Over the next few years, YouTube plans to invest directly in more than 500 creators and artists from across the world in order to fulfil this commitment.
(1/5) Wanna meet more of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Class of 2021? Then follow this thread!— YouTube (@YouTube) January 14, 2021
First up, take a culinary journey with ���� Nigeria’s queen of fun & fast cooking, @zeeliciousfoods. → https://t.co/LC19z9DE3A pic.twitter.com/QbuQa29lvf
|Name
|YouTube Channel
|Country
|Akah Bants
|Akah Bants
|Nigeria
|Dimma Umeh
|Dimma Umeh
|Nigeria
|Eric Okafor
|Eric Okafor
|Nigeria
|Nicolette Mashile
|Financial Bunny
|South Africa
|Kaluhi Adagala
|Kaluhi’s Kitchen
|Kenya
|Kay Ngonyama
|Kay Yarms
|South Africa
|Lade Owolabi
|Lade Owolabi
|Nigeria
|Dodos Uvieghara
|Iamdodos90
|Nigeria
|Lasizwe Dambuza
|Lasizwe Dambuza
|South Africa
|MacG
|MacG
|South Africa
|Mitchelle Adagala
|Mitchelle Agadala
|Nigeria
|Mumo
|Mumo
|Kenya
|Ofentse and Nelisiwe Mwase
|Ofentse Mwase Films
|South Africa
|Oscar Frank
|Oscarmini
|Nigeria
|Owamie Hlongwane
|Owamie Hlongwane
|South Africa
|Patricia Kihoro
|Patricia Kihoro
|Kenya
|Thato Rampedi
|Thato Rampedi
|South Africa
|Naledi Monamodi
|Toast with Naledi
|South Africa
|Tomike Adeoye
|Tomike Adeoye
|Nigeria
|Winnie Emmanuel
|Zeelicious Foods
|Nigeria
|Sho Madjozi
|Sho Madjozi
|South Africa
|Fireboy DML
|Fireboy DML
|Nigeria
|Sauti Sol
|Sauti Sol
|Kenya