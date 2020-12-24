The top Reddit posts and topics of 2020

Reddit is undeniably one of the most popular and insightful websites to have graced the internet. Recently, it unveiled its 'Reddit's 2020 Year in Review', which highlights "the communities and conversations that brought Reddit users together in 2020?.
The data used to compile the website’s ‘Year in Review’ was based on activity seen from 1 January to 6 November 2020. Reddit also explained how they measure their stats by using the “activity = total posts + comments in a community” formula.
Reddit saw 52 million active users, 303.4 million posts, two billion comments, and a whopping 49.2 billion upvotes.
