Telecoms News South Africa

Vodacom CCO Jorge Mendes joins Cell C as CEO

15 Jun 2023
Cell C has announced the appointment of Jorge Mendes as its new CEO, effective 1 July 2023.
Jorge Mendes | image supplied
Jorge Mendes | image supplied

Mendes brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role and is widely regarded as a strategic leader with a proven track record of driving growth and profitability in the telecommunications industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jorge Mendes to the Cell C team," said Joe Mthimunye, Cell C board chairman in a statement.

"Jorge has a deep understanding of the telco industry, and his track record of success speaks for itself. We are confident that his leadership and vision will help to take Cell C to new heights of growth and profitability in the years to come."

Mendes has over 25 years of experience in the sector, having held senior leadership positions at major mobile network providers in South Africa and internationally.

Most recently, he served as the chief consumer officer (CCO) of Vodacom as part of the Vodafone Group, where he successfully led a period of significant growth and expansion.

Commenting on his appointment, Mendes said:

“I am excited to be joining Cell C at such a critical time in its history. My focus will be on delivering a true customer-centric approach that exceeds the expectations of South Africans. We know that consumers want honesty, transparency, and worry-free solutions that are affordable, offering them flexibility and control.

“Our vision is to become the brand of choice for the discerning South African seeking the best experience.”

“I believe that Cell C has tremendous potential and look forward to working with the talented and dedicated team to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers."

