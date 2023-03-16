Industries

Telecoms News South Africa

Data provider Rain to launch mobile service

16 Mar 2023
By: Nqobile Dludla
South Africa's Rain, which provides data-only services, plans to soon launch a mobile service, African Rainbow Capital Investments said on Thursday, enabling it to compete with the country's three other players in voice calls too.
Image source: rido –
Image source: rido – 123RF.com

ARC Investments, which holds a 20.3% interest in Rain, said the provider will use the newly acquired spectrum bought last year in an auction to launch its mobile service, without giving any other details on the plan.

Earlier this year, Rain and no.3 mobile network provider Telkom terminated discussions about a potential acquisition of Rain after the parties decided that a suitable transaction was not possible at that time.

Government body asks Rain to retract its proposal to merge with Telkom
Government body asks Rain to retract its proposal to merge with Telkom

12 Aug 2022

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Sharon Singleton
