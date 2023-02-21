Building the Ultimate HR Tech Stack - part 3

The second article in this series discussed the ‘transactional HR’ tech group within the Ultimate HR Tech Stack. In this article we will unpack the second group – the ‘Employee Experience’ tech group.
Group 2: Employee Experience Tech
Even though the foundation of your HR Tech Stack needs to be settled first via transactional HR tech, you don’t have to wait for full maturity to start building your employee experience (EX) tech capabilities. In fact, the type of systems and tools used under EX tech is an extension of the work you have done in improving the employee experience via your transactional HR tech.
In the new workplace, attracting and retaining talent has become even more important than ever. Organisations have to provide an employee-friendly workplace where the work of every employee is seamless, enjoyable and inspirational.
The outcome of having the right tech in place to boost the employee experience, is achieving an industry leading employer brand. Having a brand that the talent marketplace recognises as a desirable is invaluable and have enormous benefits.
The EX group of tech includes 5 of the 12 HR Tech categories. These categories are:
As mentioned before, the focus areas of each group represent your tactical approach and will ultimately dictate how your HR tech will function. How well you plan and execute your tactics under the following five focus areas will determine the success of your EX tech.
Over the past few years, the emphasis on employer branding brought the HR and marketing departments closer together. However, when HR builds the employee experience side of the HR tech stack, their relationship with marketing will grow stronger. As your EX maturity grows, HR will employ traditional marketing specialists into their team including UX/UI, branding and digital marketing.
For years, organisations neglected investment in their HR tech and got away with it. The slow march towards a tech-driven workplace (4IR) wasn’t enough to incentivise investment. It took a global shock (Covid-related lockdowns) and its accompanied jump towards a new workplace to jolt organisations into action. Those organisations who diligently invested in their HR tech prior to the lockdowns are now reaping the benefit of an efficient HR function that is fully digitised and automated, and that is providing a seamless, productive and inspirational employee experience driven by tech. For most organisations though, the lockdown served as a wake-up call regarding the importance of HR tech for sustainable future growth.
Building the Ultimate HR Tech Stack has never been as important as it is today.