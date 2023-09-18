Industries

SAWS issues weather alert for damaging waves

18 Sep 2023
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a severe weather alert for damaging waves between Plettenberg Bay and Richards Bay on Monday.
Image:
Image: SANews.gov.za on Facebook

“The damaging waves are expected to result in localised disruptions to beachfront activities, localised disruption of small harbours and/or ports, difficulty in navigation of vessels at sea, and small vessels being at risk of taking on water and capsizing,” SAWS said.

On Sunday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warned residents along the Western Cape's coastal areas to exercise caution, as a high spring tide was expected. It caused waves to wash over railings, washing into homes and sweeping cars away along the coast.

According to the NSRI, an elderly woman, 93, died after being swept off her feet in the Wilderness area of the Southern Cape.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
