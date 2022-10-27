Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Primedia OutdoorThe Hardy BoysMpact PlasticsGreenCapeKAP Industrial HoldingsAfricaScope/GeoscopeSappiOur Salad MixEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Health & Welfare News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


#MTBPS: Social Relief of Distress grant extended to March 2024

27 Oct 2022
The Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant - also known as the R350 grant - is expected to be extended to the end of March 2024.
Source: Leon Swart ©
Source: Leon Swart © 123RF.com

This as government continues to consider options for a replacement for the grant with no decision taken yet on how the replacement will be financed.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced the extension of the grant during his presentation of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, 26 October.

“The SRD grant was introduced in May 2020 as a temporary measure to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable, who were affected by [Covid-19 induced] lockdown measures. It has been extended several times since then. Discussions on the future of the grant are ongoing and involve very difficult trade-offs and financing decisions,” he said.

World Bank says goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 unlikely to be met
World Bank says goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 unlikely to be met

By 6 Oct 2022

Potentially lower increase for other grants

As a result of the extension of the SRD grants, other social grants – such as old age grants and disability grants – will increase lower than inflation.

According to Treasury, the SRD grant is expected to grow by at least 8.8% every year and its financial implications could reach some R64.9bn in the 2030/31 financial year – casting an impact on the sustainability of the public purse.

In light of this estimation, Godongwana said indefinite continuation of the grant will have a serious impact on the stability of the public purse.

"Despite the provision made in this budget, I want to reiterate that any permanent extension or replacement will require permanent increases in revenue, reductions in spending elsewhere, or a combination of the two," he said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Medium-Term Budget Policy statement, Enoch Godongwana, Social Relief of Distress grant, SRD grant

Related

Source: Twitter. SA Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana delivers his medium-term budget speech on Wednesday, 26 October.
#MTBS "Failure to deliver on key commitments could elevate policy uncertainty"2 hours ago
Source: Reuters.
South Africa reports better fiscal position at mid-term budget1 day ago
Source:
Ombud Council names new chief ombud3 days ago
SA and Europe business leaders unite
Optimize AgencySA and Europe business leaders unite10 Oct 2022
Cabinet appoints new Eskom board after record load shedding
Cabinet appoints new Eskom board after record load shedding3 Oct 2022
Government to take on Eskom debt, but unclear how much
Government to take on Eskom debt, but unclear how much2 Aug 2022
Source: REUTERS/Shelley Christians. SA's Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana presents his 2022 budget speech in Cape Town this year.
South Africa's finance minister names acting Treasury head8 Jun 2022
Source: Supplied.
South African Treasury chief to leave post in June8 Apr 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz