Creatives collaborate with scientists on webcomic series Planet Divoc-91

Planet Divoc-91, a nine-part sci-fi satire webcomic series, was launched earlier this year on WebToon, focusing on a fictional pandemic outbreak which takes place in outer space. The series, which was inspired by the current Covid-19 pandemic, aims to empower young adults with a platform to engage in conversations about their experiences and views on the coronavirus as well as other issues they face.