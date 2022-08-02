Industries

    Poachers kill more rhinos in SA to meet Asian demand

    2 Aug 2022
    By: Bhargav Acharya
    South Africa has seen an increase in the number of rhinos illegally killed for their horns in the first half of 2022, as poachers shifted to hunting in private parks, the country's environment ministry said on Monday, 1 August.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Ten more rhinos were poached countrywide than in the first half of last year, taking the total to 259. Poaching in South Africa had already risen last year after a fall in 2020 linked to Covid-19 restrictions.

    South Africa accounts for about half of the total endangered Black rhino population on the African continent and is also home to the world's largest population of White rhinos, whose status is "near-threatened" rather than endangered.

    After 40 years of extinction, rhinos return to Mozambique
    After 40 years of extinction, rhinos return to Mozambique

    By 4 Jul 2022

    "Recent trends in rhino poaching show a move away from the Kruger Park to private reserves and KwaZulu-Natal, where the majority of rhinos have been killed this year," environment minister Barbara Creecy said in a statement.

    Rhino poaching often involves both local poachers and international criminal syndicates, who smuggle the horns across borders. The ministry said demand is particularly high in Asia.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Rhino poaching, Barbara Creecy, Bhargav Acharya



