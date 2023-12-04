Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Our Salad MixRoclaGO Content LabPropelair SASappiCity Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comThe Social Employment FundEast Coast RadioHOT 102.7FMBateleur Brand PlanningSafripolProvantageSoapboxFood Forward SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Education & Skills Development Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    EcoTraining sets the bar for wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Conservation Day

    Issued by Our Salad Mix
    4 Dec 2023
    4 Dec 2023
    As the world gears up to celebrate World Wildlife Conservation Day on 4 December, EcoTraining, the pioneer and leader in Africa’s safari guide and wildlife training stands at the forefront of efforts to promote conservation and environmental guardians.
    EcoTraining sets the bar for wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Conservation Day

    World Wildlife Conservation Day was established to raise awareness and engage conversations about species that are endangered or under threat of extinction because of poaching, trafficking and other environmental factors.

    EcoTraining has long been recognised for its credibility and standard of excellence in nature guiding training and making significant contributions to the safari industry. The organisation offers a range of accredited field guide career courses, gap year and sabbatical programs, short wildlife courses and on-site professional guide training at safari lodges.

    What sets EcoTraining apart is its commitment to conservation, which goes beyond training individuals to be expert guides. All courses offered by EcoTraining are run directly from unfenced bush camps located in prime wilderness areas across South Africa, Botswana and Kenya. This immersive approach not only provides participants with an authentic learning experience, but also fosters a deep connection to nature and a profound understanding of the importance of wildlife conservation.

    EcoTraining sets the bar for wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Conservation Day
    EcoTraining sets the bar for wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Conservation Day

    EcoTraining’s conservation initiatives include habitat restoration, wildlife monitoring, community engagement programmes raising awareness about the challenges facing wildlife and ecosystems, emphasising the need for sustainable practices and responsible tourism. By actively involving local communities in their efforts, EcoTraining ensures that conservation becomes a shared responsibility and a source of pride for all stakeholders.

    “We believe that educating and training individuals is not just about creating guides for the industry but fostering a sense of responsibility towards the environment and its inhabitants. World Wildlife Conservation Day serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect our earth’s biodiversity and we are committed to play our part,” said EcoTraining managing director, Anton Lategan.

    EcoTraining encourages everyone to join the movement for wildlife conservation. By choosing sustainable practices and supporting organisations dedicated to environmental conservation, individuals can contribute to the preservation of our precious ecosystems.

    EcoTraining sets the bar for wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Conservation Day
    EcoTraining sets the bar for wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Conservation Day

    EcoTraining is the pioneer and leader in Africa’s safari guide and wildlife training. The safari industry widely recognises EcoTraining’s credibility and standard of excellence in nature guide training. We offer accredited career courses, gap year and sabbatical programmes, nature programmes, high school and university study abroad programmes, custom courses and on-site professional guide training at safari lodges. All courses are run directly from EcoTraining’s unfenced bush camps in prime wilderness areas across South Africa, Botswana and Kenya.

    Read more: EcoTraining, Anton Lategan
    NextOptions


    Our Salad Mix
    Our Salad Mix is a specialist media agency focused on engaging communities through impactful campaigns. Our focus on community radio station campaigns is supported with social media, interviews, sponsorships, content creation, activations and PR.

    Related

    2023 State of the Rhino on World Rhino Day: EcoTraining supports all efforts to save our rhinos
    Our Salad Mix2023 State of the Rhino on World Rhino Day: EcoTraining supports all efforts to save our rhinos
    EcoTraining celebrates 30 years of conservation excellence
    Our Salad MixEcoTraining celebrates 30 years of conservation excellence
    Ecotraining leads the way and launches new on-demand field guide course
    Our Salad MixEcotraining leads the way and launches new on-demand field guide course
    World Elephant Day 2023: How can we help our elephants?
    Our Salad MixWorld Elephant Day 2023: How can we help our elephants?
    The time to invest in our planet is now - International Mother Earth Day 2023
    Our Salad MixThe time to invest in our planet is now - International Mother Earth Day 2023
    A first for Africa as ecotraining receives (CHE), Council of Higher Education accreditation
    Our Salad MixA first for Africa as ecotraining receives (CHE), Council of Higher Education accreditation
    EcoTraining and Londolozi focus on guides' walking skills development
    Our Salad MixEcoTraining and Londolozi focus on guides' walking skills development
    Ecotraining celebrates creating opportunities for all on International Day of Education
    Our Salad MixEcotraining celebrates creating opportunities for all on International Day of Education
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz