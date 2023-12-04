EcoTraining sets the bar for wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Conservation Day

World Wildlife Conservation Day was established to raise awareness and engage conversations about species that are endangered or under threat of extinction because of poaching, trafficking and other environmental factors.

EcoTraining has long been recognised for its credibility and standard of excellence in nature guiding training and making significant contributions to the safari industry. The organisation offers a range of accredited field guide career courses, gap year and sabbatical programs, short wildlife courses and on-site professional guide training at safari lodges.

What sets EcoTraining apart is its commitment to conservation, which goes beyond training individuals to be expert guides. All courses offered by EcoTraining are run directly from unfenced bush camps located in prime wilderness areas across South Africa, Botswana and Kenya. This immersive approach not only provides participants with an authentic learning experience, but also fosters a deep connection to nature and a profound understanding of the importance of wildlife conservation.

EcoTraining’s conservation initiatives include habitat restoration, wildlife monitoring, community engagement programmes raising awareness about the challenges facing wildlife and ecosystems, emphasising the need for sustainable practices and responsible tourism. By actively involving local communities in their efforts, EcoTraining ensures that conservation becomes a shared responsibility and a source of pride for all stakeholders.

“We believe that educating and training individuals is not just about creating guides for the industry but fostering a sense of responsibility towards the environment and its inhabitants. World Wildlife Conservation Day serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect our earth’s biodiversity and we are committed to play our part,” said EcoTraining managing director, Anton Lategan.

EcoTraining encourages everyone to join the movement for wildlife conservation. By choosing sustainable practices and supporting organisations dedicated to environmental conservation, individuals can contribute to the preservation of our precious ecosystems.

EcoTraining is the pioneer and leader in Africa’s safari guide and wildlife training. The safari industry widely recognises EcoTraining’s credibility and standard of excellence in nature guide training. We offer accredited career courses, gap year and sabbatical programmes, nature programmes, high school and university study abroad programmes, custom courses and on-site professional guide training at safari lodges. All courses are run directly from EcoTraining’s unfenced bush camps in prime wilderness areas across South Africa, Botswana and Kenya.