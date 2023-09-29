Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Botswana reassessing HB Antwerp deal after Lucara Diamond cuts ties

29 Sep 2023
By: Brian Benza
Botswana's government is reassessing a proposed deal with HB Antwerp after Lucara Diamond terminated its sales agreement with the Belgian gem trader, citing financial irregularities, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said on Thursday.
An over 1,000-carat uncut stone by Lucara Diamond is pictured during a press availability in New York City, September 2021. Source: Reuters/David 'Dee' Delgado
An over 1,000-carat uncut stone by Lucara Diamond is pictured during a press availability in New York City, September 2021. Source: Reuters/David 'Dee' Delgado

Lucara Diamond said on Thursday it had ended its agreement with HB Trading BV, a unit of HB Antwerp, following what it called "a material breach of financial commitments by HB". HB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cabinet approves Draft Water Services Amendment Bill
Cabinet approves Draft Water Services Amendment Bill

1 day ago

In March Botswana, the world's No. 1 diamond producer by value, announced a deal to buy a 24% stake in HB Antwerp and to supply it with an undisclosed quantity of rough diamonds for five years via the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company.

Speaking at a press briefing after Lucara terminated its deal with HB, Masisi said Botswana only had "an agreement in principle" with the Belgian firm and had not signed a deal. Botswana was now assessing the situation, he said.

"We have now learnt that the deal between Lucara and HB is off due to financial issues as it has been reported. It is for us now to determine the course of action we are going to take," Masisi said.

Diamond processor and trader HB Antwerp earlier this month removed one of its three co-founders, Oded Mansori, from management following differences over strategy.

Mansori, who co-founded HB Antwerp in 2020 with partners Shai de Toledo and Rafael Papismedov, said he was taking them to court over his removal.

HB and Lucara first entered into a diamond sales agreement in 2020, which was extended for 10 years in 2022. Lucara said it would continue to sell its stones through its Clara diamond platform, traditional tenders and other routes.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Botswana, diamond mining, Mokgweetsi Masisi, Brian Benza

Related

The Olifants River estuary on the West Coast is now protected from diamond mining in terms of a legally binding settlement agreement. Photo: John Yeld | GroundUp
11th-hour out-of-court settlement reached on West Coast diamond mining1 Sep 2023
De Beers delivers first production from $2.3bn underground mine
De Beers delivers first production from $2.3bn underground mine26 Jul 2023
Haul trucks at Jwaneng diamond mine. Source: Debswana.com
De Beers agrees to give Botswana more rough diamonds in new sales pact3 Jul 2023
Botswana president insists on bigger share of diamonds from De Beers venture
Botswana president insists on bigger share of diamonds from De Beers venture26 May 2023
Botswana partners gem trader HB Antwerp, seeks to loosen De Beers' grip
Botswana partners gem trader HB Antwerp, seeks to loosen De Beers' grip28 Mar 2023
Botswana intent on selling more diamonds without De Beers
Botswana intent on selling more diamonds without De Beers13 Mar 2023
Botswana's former President Ian Khama returns to his seat after giving a speech during the Botswana-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Pretoria, South Africa, 11 November 2016. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Botswana's ex-president Khama asks court to set aside arrest warrant6 Jan 2023
India's Jindal wins bid to build Botswana's 300MW coal power plant
India's Jindal wins bid to build Botswana's 300MW coal power plant22 Nov 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz