2022 Kudu Awards calls for entries

South African National Parks (SanParks) in partnership with First National Bank (FNB) and Total Energies is calling for nominations for the 16h annual Kudu Awards, an initiative to celebrate the successes and contributions of individuals and groups in conservation management in South Africa.

The primary objective is to give recognition to award winners and in doing so raise awareness about efforts being done in conservation management. In addition, the awards aim to recognise external stakeholders for their contributions and efforts in making SanParks the custodian of choice for the national parks system in South Africa.

SanParks general manager: media, PR & stakeholder relations, Reynold Thakhuli says "the awards also aim at enhancing equitable and sustainable relationships with various external communities with a particular caring interest to the national parks of our country. The Kudu Awards are open to all people from various backgrounds with a passion and love for conservation and wildlife."

Honouring and celebrating conservation efforts

"The SanParks vision, 'a world class system of sustainable national parks reconnecting and inspiring society' encourages all of South Africa to celebrate the achievements of those around them and to pay tribute to those who work effortlessly to put our parks at the forefront of conservation'. Award winners will take home a financial reward as well," concludes Thakhuli.

The awards consist of the following categories

• Corporate,

• Non-governmental organisations

• Media contribution to conservation and eco-tourism

• Community contribution to conservation,

• Environmental education,

• Individual contribution to conservation,

• Professional stakeholders

• Associated partners,

• Women in conservation,

• Youth in conservation,

• Innovation.

The final date for entries is 9 September 2022. The award winners will be announced at a function to be held in November.

Find a nomination form here.