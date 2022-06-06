Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

SA AirlinesBizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tourism News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • FIT Travel/Tour Consultant Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Latest tourist accommodation figures show recovery underway

    6 Jun 2022
    The latest data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) relating to tourist accommodation figures for March 2022 shows positive increase. Total income from accommodation increased to R1,7bn, an 88% increase compared to March 2021. For the entire first quarter of 2022, income from tourism accommodation rose 83%.
    Source:
    Source: 123RF

    Measured in nominal terms (current prices), total income for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 110,6% in March 2022 compared with March 2021.

    Key findings


    Income from accommodation increased by 87,6% year-on-year in March 2022, the result of a 48,7% increase in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 26,2% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold.

    In March 2022, the largest contributors to the 87,6% year-on-year increase in income from accommodation were hotels (110,3% and contributing 54,4 percentage points); and ‘other’ accommodation (67,5% and contributing 29,0 percentage points).

    Income from hotel accommodation rose by 118% in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2021. 'Other' accommodation amounted to 48,9% and contributed 22,0 percentage points). Seasonally adjusted income from accommodation increased by 26,3% month-on-month in March 2022 and by 3,4% month-on-month in February 2022.

    Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu expressed her excitement at the latest data Stats SA relating to tourist accommodation figures for March 2022, saying: "We especially celebrate the rebounding in hotel accommodation as it strengthens our case for investment, and rewards the confidence displayed by investors in our tourism sector as we work hard towards a recovery.

    "We are also happy that guest houses saw a 105% increase in incomes in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same time last year. While other sectors continue to see dampened incomes, tourism continues to show strong recovery. Our efforts are paying off."

    Source: sjr4x4 via
    Comair suspends flights pending receipt of funding

    1 Jun 2022


    However, Sisulu expressed regret at the issues besetting Comair and its suspension of British airways and Kulula flights, which could have a dampening effect on this strong recovery.

    “Air travel is a key pillar for South Africa’s tourism recovery and i am confident that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) Sa tourism recently signed with emirates airlines to grow the tourism market in south Africa will bear fruits soon.” Said Sisulu. “similar effort is underway with Qatar airways and other airlines will hopefully serve to fill this gap”.
    NextOptions
    Read more: tourism industry, Accommodation, South Africa Tourism, tourism accommodation

    Related

    4th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge extends entry deadline
    4th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge extends entry deadline2 Jun 2022
    SA Tourism appoints Nomasonto Ndlovu as COO
    SA Tourism appoints Nomasonto Ndlovu as COO2 Jun 2022
    Bon Hotels signs The Queen's Hotel in Oudtshoorn
    Bon Hotels signs The Queen's Hotel in Oudtshoorn1 Jun 2022
    Western Cape tourism and hospitality sector shows strong recovery
    Western Cape tourism and hospitality sector shows strong recovery31 May 2022
    Applications for R16m SMME Booster Fund now open
    Applications for R16m SMME Booster Fund now open27 May 2022
    Source:
    Euromonitor becomes official data partner for the Travel and Tourism Development Index25 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz