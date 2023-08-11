Industries

East Coast Radio joins Openview's audio bouquet on 8 August

11 Aug 2023
Issued by: East Coast Radio
Openview has added leading KZN commercial broadcaster East Coast Radio (ECR) to the free-to-air satellite platform's audio bouquet. With an audience of more than 1.1 million tuning into East Coast Radio, ECR will now have a significantly expanded reach into more than 3 million Openview households. This development raises the number of radio channels available on the Openview audio bouquet to 26.
East Coast Radio joins Openview's audio bouquet on 8 August

While East Coast Radio is most widely known for platforming the latest music hits, the engaging talk shows and news updates are key factors in the station’s mass appeal. This strategic collaboration between Openview and ECR aims to enhance the entertainment and news experience for millions of listeners across the country.

"Our mission at Openview has always been to bring our audience the best in entertainment, and the addition of East Coast Radio to our radio bouquet reaffirms this commitment," said Mmatshipi Matebane executive head at Openview. "We are thrilled to partner with East Coast Radio, a station renowned for its lively content and extensive listenership, and we believe this collaboration will greatly enrich the entertainment options available to our viewers."

Openview continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider of free-to-air satellite television in South Africa, and this expansion ensures that Openview users can enjoy an increasingly rich variety of fresh content, keeping them informed and entertained, without any monthly fees.

East Coast Radio joins Openview's audio bouquet on 8 August

As the excitement builds around the collaboration between East Coast Radio and Openview, Boni Mchunu, the managing director of East Coast Radio, expressed her thoughts,

“At East Coast Radio, we constantly strive to stay at the forefront of the audio industry, and being part of the Openview audio bouquet further solidifies our position as a leading commercial broadcaster in KwaZulu-Natal. We are eager to explore this new avenue for growth and continue providing exceptional content that resonates with our diverse audience. We are delighted for this opportunity to work with Openview, and we are confident that together, we will continue to captivate and entertain listeners throughout the nation with our hit music, award-winning presenters and our news and traffic updates.”

To tune in to East Coast Radio on Openview, simply switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606. For more information about Openview and its offerings, visit www.openview.co.za.

East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
Read more: East Coast Radio, Boni Mchunu, OpenView, Mmatshipi Matebane

