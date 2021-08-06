Axl, Newskoop takes AgriSkoops to air

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Nestlé Cremora remakes iconic 'it's not inside, it's on top' ad
    Much like its iconic advert 'it's not inside, it's on top' which portrayed an insightful observation of people's responses from all races, ages and genders; Nestlé Cremora, a local favourite coffee and tea creamer, remains an unforgettable brand, more so in light of its strong heritage with South African consumers.
  • Telkom announces a new CEO
    Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
  • Caltex rebrands to Astron Energy
    Astron Energy has announced the details of rebranding Caltex stations across South Africa and Botswana.
  • #CupsforVacs: Wimpy offers free coffee to those who vaccinate
    South African restaurant chain Wimpy has launched its #CupsforVacs campaign, giving free coffee to those who vaccinate against Covid-19.
  • TikTok launches Spark Ads
    Having recently launched TikTok For Business in South Africa, the popular entertainment platform is now taking its offerings a step further with the introduction of Spark Ads. Adding weight to the current belief that creator content is one of the biggest draws for consumers today, TikTok is aiming to empower brands to team up with TikTok content that is already trending.
  • #WomensMonth: Tendaiishe Chitima shares her passion for the creative arts
    Popularly known as Anesu on Netflix's Zimbabwean Cook Off film, Tendaiishe Chitima is a multitalented star who looks to take the world by storm with her extensive, diverse experience and skills in industries such as film and television, ICT, business and development. By Evan-Lee Courie
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Axl, Newskoop takes AgriSkoops to air

6 Aug 2021
Issued by: Our Salad Mix
Media content agency Newskoop and Axl have teamed up to bring community radio listeners the fresh and exciting agricultural show, AgriSkoops.
Show sponsor, Axl is an online equipment rental platform that is designed to enable the convenient rental of equipment between parties. Axl allows farmers to find, book, rent, and pay for agricultural equipment, drones, generators, construction equipment and transport through a secure online portal.

“Axl is thrilled to be the official sponsor of AgriSkoops. This partnership allows the news of our platform to reach the most remote communities through the medium of radio. Axl is a platform built for all communities across South Africa and through this partnership, we hope to share the vision and the growth opportunities that Axl brings to the businesses and users of Axl,” said Niki Neumann, GM of the Axl Equipment Rental Platform.

Axl also provides a platform and business tool for equipment owners and contractors to list their equipment for hire. Enabling these businesses to grow the reach of their businesses and optimise their billing and booking management processes. Axl is open to all equipment owners, not just rental businesses or contractors, this means that if you are a farmer with additional capacity on your equipment, you can earn additional revenue from your assets by listing it on Axl for rent. As an equipment owner, Axl gives you the tools and decision power to decide how you want to rent. Importantly Axl is free to sign up and list your equipment.

“We are eager to see how radio will create awareness for our digital platform and for the respective agritech topics covered by the AgriSkoops show. Agritech is a growing and exciting space for the sector; Agriskoops promises to bring the relevant topics and knowledge to the forefront of all farming communities. It’s important we are all focused on the future opportunities for the sector,” added Neumann.

Newskoop’s AgriSkoops is produced and presented by Johann du Plooy, a South African radio veteran. The show airs Mondays to Fridays on more than 20 community radio stations across the country and offers the best on everything from precision farming to food sustainability and current events effecting farmers.

“Farming communities from Napier to Heilbron can now tune in to their local station to get the very latest on what is happening in the sector and stay informed on any agricultural developments. We are proud to be producing a show of such incredible quality to a sector that is vital to all South Africans,” said Kim du Plessis, managing director of Newskoop.

AgriSkoops is available to all subscribed radio stations on the Newskoop portal. Newskoop covers all international, national, provincial and community news. Content produced includes news, finance, business and sport produced in both English and Afrikaans.

Our Salad Mix
Our Salad Mix is a specialist media agency focused on engaging communities through impactful campaigns. Our focus on community radio station campaigns is supported with social media, interviews, sponsorships, content creation, activations and PR.
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz