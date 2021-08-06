Axl, Newskoop takes AgriSkoops to air

Media content agency Newskoop and Axl have teamed up to bring community radio listeners the fresh and exciting agricultural show, AgriSkoops.

Show sponsor, Axl is an online equipment rental platform that is designed to enable the convenient rental of equipment between parties. Axl allows farmers to find, book, rent, and pay for agricultural equipment, drones, generators, construction equipment and transport through a secure online portal.



“Axl is thrilled to be the official sponsor of AgriSkoops. This partnership allows the news of our platform to reach the most remote communities through the medium of radio. Axl is a platform built for all communities across South Africa and through this partnership, we hope to share the vision and the growth opportunities that Axl brings to the businesses and users of Axl,” said Niki Neumann, GM of the Axl Equipment Rental Platform.



Axl also provides a platform and business tool for equipment owners and contractors to list their equipment for hire. Enabling these businesses to grow the reach of their businesses and optimise their billing and booking management processes. Axl is open to all equipment owners, not just rental businesses or contractors, this means that if you are a farmer with additional capacity on your equipment, you can earn additional revenue from your assets by listing it on Axl for rent. As an equipment owner, Axl gives you the tools and decision power to decide how you want to rent. Importantly Axl is free to sign up and list your equipment.



“We are eager to see how radio will create awareness for our digital platform and for the respective agritech topics covered by the AgriSkoops show. Agritech is a growing and exciting space for the sector; Agriskoops promises to bring the relevant topics and knowledge to the forefront of all farming communities. It’s important we are all focused on the future opportunities for the sector,” added Neumann.



Newskoop’s AgriSkoops is produced and presented by Johann du Plooy, a South African radio veteran. The show airs Mondays to Fridays on more than 20 community radio stations across the country and offers the best on everything from precision farming to food sustainability and current events effecting farmers.



“Farming communities from Napier to Heilbron can now tune in to their local station to get the very latest on what is happening in the sector and stay informed on any agricultural developments. We are proud to be producing a show of such incredible quality to a sector that is vital to all South Africans,” said Kim du Plessis, managing director of Newskoop.



AgriSkoops is available to all subscribed radio stations on the Newskoop portal. Newskoop covers all international, national, provincial and community news. Content produced includes news, finance, business and sport produced in both English and Afrikaans.



