Smile 90.4FM nominated for 3 Radio Awards

Now in its 10th year, The Radio Awards continues to recognise outstanding achievements in the radio industry and sets a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to strive towards. Smile 90.4FM, Cape Town's best mix of the '80s, '90s and now, has been nominated for three prestigious Radio Awards.

Nominations include:“We are delighted with our nominations as it once again showcases our commitment to positivity and hope by creating great radio,” said Smile 90.4FM managing director Lois O’Brien.aims to change the lives of those around us through small acts of kindness. Each campaign aims to create a long-lasting effect on all individuals and charities involved. The Smile-in-Action initiative focused on Reach for a Dream, a foundation that has brought hope, joy and healing to South African children and their families, by offering children a magical moment to regain their childhood that is being lost to life-threating illnesses. Smile-in-Action raised over R300,000 in support of Reach for a Dream’s 2019 Camp Sunshine – these funds enabled 95 children to attend the camp as well as Family Focus Camps.The launch of thecampaign saw the Mother City’s fastest-growing radio station, Smile 90.4FM, making history as the first radio broadcaster on the African continent to offer one listener the chance to win R2m. The competition launched on 7 October and ran until end of November. Known for their life-changing on-air and off-air initiatives, the R2M competition took things to a completely new level.” has become synonymous with The Smile Drive. Every weekday, Angel Campey and Maurice Carpede continue to spread the good news in the Mother City with unique features and content created specifically to put a smile on people’s faces. With Campey’s quick wit and Carpede’s infectious laugh, together they bring the best kind of energy and laughter to listeners.“Along with the Radio Award nominations, Smile 90.4FM’s fast-growing listener number currently on 200,000, affirms the decision to keep on spreading the good news in The Mother City,” said Smile 90.4FM programme manager Naveen Singh.