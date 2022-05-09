Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

DMASAPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia OutdoorBrandMappOrnicoHavas JohannesburgeatbigfishEntravision 365 DigitalSilversoftTopco MediaVerveMann MadeGagasi FMTractor OutdoorOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Direct Sales Executive Roodepoort
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Radio Awards call for nominations for Station Manager's Choice

    9 May 2022
    Station managers have been called to cast their nominations for the Station Manager's Choice category of the Radio Awards.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The category, which was introduced in 2020, aims to recognise individuals operating behind the scenes – the unsung heroes – for their contributions to radio in South Africa.

    Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events which owns the Radio Awards, says, “The success of radio stations often relies on the hard work and commitment of people who operate in the background, and who are generally not the familiar faces and voices that audiences come to know. They’re the individuals that keep the wheels turning and morale high and know how to get things done.”

    How to cast your nominations

    • Nominations can only be made by the station manager, with nominees being 18 years or older.
    • All station employees are eligible for a nomination, irrespective of whether they’re full-time, part-time, or temporary employees.
    • No more than three nominations may be submitted per station.
    • To receive a secure link to the online nomination portal, station managers can contact Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa.
    • Thereafter they can complete the nomination form by providing a 200-word motivation, before submitting the entry via the portal.
    • Station managers have until 20 May to submit their nominations for this category.
    The Radio Awards advisory board will adjudicate nominations based on the following criteria: credibility, fellowship, work commitment, and personal performance as an unsung hero.

    Source: © yarruta
    2022 Radio Awards entries open

    18 Mar 2022


    Finalists in the Station Manager’s Choice category will be announced on the Radio Awards website, as well as direct notification to the relevant station managers.

    The winner of the Station Manager’s Choice award will be announced at the 2022 Radio Awards event.
    NextOptions
    Read more: radio, Radio Awards, Taryn Westoby

    Related

    Supplied.
    New York Festivals Radio Awards 2022 winners announced28 Apr 2022
    Source: © muhammadtaha-ibrahim-ma'aji
    Public voting for the MyStation Competition opens13 Apr 2022
    Image supplied: Radio DJ and MC Mpumi 'Msakazi' Msakazi
    In conversation: Msakazi's new radio show on Metro FM12 Apr 2022
    Has screen fatigue turned up the volume for radio advertising?
    Jacaranda FMHas screen fatigue turned up the volume for radio advertising?25 Mar 2022
    Source: © yarruta
    2022 Radio Awards entries open18 Mar 2022
    Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj
    The Loeries 2022 open for entries17 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz