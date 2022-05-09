Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comKriel & CoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Services News South Africa

Menu

WhatsApp emoji reactions and 2GB file sharing launches

9 May 2022
WhatsApp has announced in a blog post that emoji reactions are now available on the latest version of the app and that users can now send files up to 2GB in size at a time, an increase from the previous limit of 100MB.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

“Reactions are fun, fast, and they reduce overload in groups too. We’ll continue improving them by adding an even broader range of expressions in the future.

“We recommend using WiFi for larger files and we’ll display a counter while uploading or downloading to let you know how long your transfer will take,” WhatsApp said in its blog post.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp emoji reactions on 5 May on Facebook, saying: “Reactions on WhatsApp start rolling out today. We're including �� to help spread thanks and appreciation. More expressions coming soon.”




How it works


Users can use the react feature by holding or tapping on messages and then choosing an emoji.

The emojis include a red heart, a thumbs up, a laughing face, a surprised face, a high five, and a teary face. As mentioned by Zuckerberg in his announcement on Facebook, more reactions will be added to the chat app in future.
NextOptions
Read more: Mark Zuckerberg, WhatsApp, file sharing, messaging apps, Meta

Related

Don't WhatsApp me, I'll WhatsApp you
Don't WhatsApp me, I'll WhatsApp you8 hours ago
Source: © eweek
Big Tech advertising accounts for 6% of global ad spend5 May 2022
Source: © scyther5
PSS submits draft legislation challenging Google and Meta3 May 2022
Earth Day 2022: Everything you need to know
Earth Day 2022: Everything you need to know22 Apr 2022
Celebrating the resilience of women-owned businesses in SA
Celebrating the resilience of women-owned businesses in SA13 Apr 2022
WATCH: #MarketingMasterminds: U-Studio and Ola save summer as South Africans Choose Joy!
WATCH: #MarketingMasterminds: U-Studio and Ola save summer as South Africans Choose Joy!13 Apr 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz