WhatsApp emoji reactions and 2GB file sharing launches

WhatsApp has announced in a blog post that emoji reactions are now available on the latest version of the app and that users can now send files up to 2GB in size at a time, an increase from the previous limit of 100MB.

In 2011 we introduced Group Chats, and we haven't stopped improving since. In the coming weeks, we'll roll out the ability to share files up to 2GB and add more people to your groups so you can continue creating and nurturing meaningful, private connections. https://t.co/mcJpQVIVTU — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 5, 2022

How it works

“Reactions are fun, fast, and they reduce overload in groups too. We’ll continue improving them by adding an even broader range of expressions in the future.“We recommend using WiFi for larger files and we’ll display a counter while uploading or downloading to let you know how long your transfer will take,” WhatsApp said in its blog post.Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp emoji reactions on 5 May on Facebook, saying: “Reactions on WhatsApp start rolling out today. We're including �� to help spread thanks and appreciation. More expressions coming soon.”Users can use the react feature by holding or tapping on messages and then choosing an emoji.The emojis include a red heart, a thumbs up, a laughing face, a surprised face, a high five, and a teary face. As mentioned by Zuckerberg in his announcement on Facebook, more reactions will be added to the chat app in future.