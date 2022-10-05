Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Transport News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

  • Logistics Assistant Mossel Bay
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    N2 upgrade between Kwamashu Interchange and Umdloti River Bridge

    5 Oct 2022
    As the work on the N2 from Kwamashu Interchange to the Umdloti River Bridge, KZN, continues in the median behind concrete barriers, motorists should be aware construction vehicles will enter from the fast lane at the start of the barriers and exit into the fast lanes at the end of the barriers on both carriageways, the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has announced.
    Image source: wabeno –
    Image source: wabeno – 123RF.com

    “Motorists are requested to take particular care and to allow construction vehicles to move across from the fast lane into the slow lane. Some concrete work will be carried out over the weekend, so please be aware of concrete trucks,” said Trevor Zumani, Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager.

    Night-time work will begin again from Tuesday, 4 October 2022, and will comprise re-marking of the road lines, followed by the moving of the concrete barriers into position. This will all happen well after peak hours to the north of the Sibaya Interchange and should cause little obstruction to traffic.

    “On the N2 north of Mount Edgecombe, the long-term closures and/or lane width restrictions will continue into 2026. However, there will continue to be two lanes in both directions, but they will just be slightly narrower and the shoulders have been reduced in width. Disruption should therefore be minimal,” said Zumani.

    On both carriageways, especially between the Umhlanga River Bridge and the Mount Edgecombe Interchange, there are often pedestrians on the road. With the reduced shoulder width, there could also be taxis stopping in the slow lane. Zamani urged motorists to remain patient, to slow down, to drive carefully and to leave enough space between vehicles.

    NextOptions
    Read more: SANRAL, N2 upgrade, roadworks

    Related

    Source: © mitria Independent Media says fake news accusations by certain cabinet ministers and government officials are wearing thin
    Independent Media takes stand against fake news accusations30 May 2022
    Sanral scholarship and bursary programme open for applications
    Sanral scholarship and bursary programme open for applications23 Feb 2022
    Image source:
    N1 to close for geotechnical investigation, sinkhole rehabilitation4 Feb 2022
    Sanral set to start work on R56 in early 2022
    Sanral set to start work on R56 in early 202215 Nov 2021
    The proposed N2 Toll Road will cut through Sigidi village. Map: Lisa Nelson
    Should the proposed N2 toll road through the Wild Coast be moved?4 Nov 2021
    Source: lexan ©
    Sanral commits R1.2bn to Umzimvubu road network rehabilitation18 Oct 2021
    Next phase of N7 upgrade to commence this month
    Next phase of N7 upgrade to commence this month6 Sep 2021
    Sanral R61 upgrade project in Eastern Cape to start in September
    Sanral R61 upgrade project in Eastern Cape to start in September2 Aug 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz