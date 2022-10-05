N2 upgrade between Kwamashu Interchange and Umdloti River Bridge

As the work on the N2 from Kwamashu Interchange to the Umdloti River Bridge, KZN, continues in the median behind concrete barriers, motorists should be aware construction vehicles will enter from the fast lane at the start of the barriers and exit into the fast lanes at the end of the barriers on both carriageways, the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has announced.

“Motorists are requested to take particular care and to allow construction vehicles to move across from the fast lane into the slow lane. Some concrete work will be carried out over the weekend, so please be aware of concrete trucks,” said Trevor Zumani, Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager.

Night-time work will begin again from Tuesday, 4 October 2022, and will comprise re-marking of the road lines, followed by the moving of the concrete barriers into position. This will all happen well after peak hours to the north of the Sibaya Interchange and should cause little obstruction to traffic.

“On the N2 north of Mount Edgecombe, the long-term closures and/or lane width restrictions will continue into 2026. However, there will continue to be two lanes in both directions, but they will just be slightly narrower and the shoulders have been reduced in width. Disruption should therefore be minimal,” said Zumani.

On both carriageways, especially between the Umhlanga River Bridge and the Mount Edgecombe Interchange, there are often pedestrians on the road. With the reduced shoulder width, there could also be taxis stopping in the slow lane. Zamani urged motorists to remain patient, to slow down, to drive carefully and to leave enough space between vehicles.